Slaughter and May keeps 29 out of 31 qualifying trainee solicitors

94%

Magic circle outfit Slaughter and May has posted its spring 2020 retention score, revealing 29 of its 31 soon-to-be associates were staying put post-qualificaiton.

This hands the firm, which takes on around 80 trainees each year, a solid result of 94%.

“We would like to congratulate all of our newly qualified associates, who will be integral to the continued success of the firm”, Slaughters said in a statement. “This year’s figures are in line with those of previous years and we are proud of our consistently high rate of retention.”

Historically the firm is a strong retention performer, posting results of 97% (34 out of 35) and 93% (37 out of 40) in 2019, and scores of 95% (35 out of 37) and 86% (32 out of 37) in 2018.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List 2020 edition shows the new recruits will start lawyer life on a base salary £92,000, with bonuses taking total potential earnings to just over £100,000.

Last month it confirmed associates with two-and-half years post-qualification experience (PQE) or more would receive a pay increase of between 2.2% and 8.2%.

Turning to life as Slaughters, it chalked up As for training and quality of work, as well as Bs for peer support, work/life balance, tech, perks and office.

Earlier this month fellow magic circler Clifford Chance confirmed a spring retention result of 85% (34 out of 40).