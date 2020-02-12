12 memes every law student can instantly relate to

We’ve reached 40,000 Instagram followers 😱

The legal profession loves Instagram.

Whether you’re a social media savvy student taking aesthetically pleasing snaps of your contract revision notes, or a Ryan Gosling look-alike with an incredible collection of suits, the legal profession is embracing Insta now more than ever.

And Legal Cheek is no different. Since joining the platform in 2012, we have been searching for and sharing some of the best law-themed memes the world wide web has to offer. Occasionally, we also (humblebrag alert!) produce our own viral hits, one of which was name-checked in the FT.

In recognition of our online endeavours and to celebrate surpassing 40,000 followers, here is a rundown of some of our favourite memes from the past year.

Enjoy!

1. My revision notes v My exam answer

2. ‘Rise and shine’ (land law edition)

3. When you hear Rachel Zane is looking for work

4. Leaving a law freshers’ fair like…

5. Minding my own business

6. What’s law school like?

7. When a partner asks me ‘why do I want to be a lawyer?’

8. Kim K studying law versus you studying law

9. The Dolly Parton Challenge (law student edition)

10. 2020 goals

12. You versus the guy she told you not to worry about

You can follow Legal Cheek on Instagram here.