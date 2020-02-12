Feature

12 memes every law student can instantly relate to

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
5

We’ve reached 40,000 Instagram followers 😱

The legal profession loves Instagram.

Whether you’re a social media savvy student taking aesthetically pleasing snaps of your contract revision notes, or a Ryan Gosling look-alike with an incredible collection of suits, the legal profession is embracing Insta now more than ever.

And Legal Cheek is no different. Since joining the platform in 2012, we have been searching for and sharing some of the best law-themed memes the world wide web has to offer. Occasionally, we also (humblebrag alert!) produce our own viral hits, one of which was name-checked in the FT.

In recognition of our online endeavours and to celebrate surpassing 40,000 followers, here is a rundown of some of our favourite memes from the past year.

Enjoy!

1. My revision notes v My exam answer

Accurate af

2. ‘Rise and shine’ (land law edition)

#riseandshine 🙃

3. When you hear Rachel Zane is looking for work

👀 #Suits

4. Leaving a law freshers’ fair like…

5. Minding my own business

Minding my own business

6. What’s law school like?

Cheers 🍺

7. When a partner asks me ‘why do I want to be a lawyer?’

🥗😯🥗😲🥗😵🥗💀

8. Kim K studying law versus you studying law

Kim K studying law versus you studying law 📚

9. The Dolly Parton Challenge (law student edition)

😭 😭 😭 😭

10. 2020 goals

2020 goals

11. Hearing R v Brown for the first time

Hearing R v Brown for the first time

12. You versus the guy she told you not to worry about

Keep the Pannick memes coming!!

You can follow Legal Cheek on Instagram here.

5 Comments

Fudjit, Proper & Hyde LLP

These memes are all so insanely funny I shat my pants not once, but twice.

Anon

Whatever LC. Come back when you’ve more followers than legal/social media titan Eve Cornwell.

tips@legalcheek.com

You really have problem finding stories after Eve stopped posting regularly.

Insider

Rumours have it she’s getting pumped on 100-hour weeks page-turning DD reports. Trainees mostly avoid her after becoming known as the “Cornwell Career Kryptonite” lmao

tips@legalcheek.com

To be fair it is not easy to be a poster boy / girl, especially the one with tens of thousands of viewers. I sometimes feel bad when I need speak to young students on career events / conferences. Trying to be honest with them but many really have no clue about real life in the City firms and just refuse to listen.

