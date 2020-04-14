Macfarlanes posts 80% spring trainee retention score

One rookie leaves to set up healthcare business

Macfarlanes has posted its 2020 spring retention score.

The City player confirmed four of its five newly qualified (NQ) lawyers had stayed put, handing it a result of 80%. The one departing rookie has returned to his home country to launch his own business in the healthcare industry, the firm said.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows its latests recruits will start on a salary of between £98,600 and £110,250 when individual and firm-wide bonuses are applied. Trainees receive £44,000 in year one and £49,000 in year two.

Seán Lavin, partner and head of graduate recruitment at Macfarlanes, said:

“We are pleased to have retained four of our five trainees for the March qualification round and wish the fifth all the best for his new business venture. We select our trainees with the view to not only retaining them on qualification, but with the aspiration that they will choose to stay with the firm to progress their careers for the long term.”

He continued: “We take a long term view of our talent needs and have increased our investment in trainees over the past few years. These are uncertain times but the continued success of our firm demands that we have the talent to meet the sustained demand from our loyal clients when the market recovers.”

In the previous two retention rounds (autumn 2019 and spring 2019), the silver circle outfit posted perfect scores of 100%.

Macfarlanes was a strong performer in this year’s Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, scoring A*s for its training and quality of work, and As for peer support, perks, office, canteen and social life.