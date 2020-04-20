Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
UK courts told not to “overreact” during coronavirus crisis [The Guardian]
Labour could face a possible £8million legal bill if whistleblowers exposed in leaked anti-Semitism report decide to sue [Mail Online]
Union seeks legal immunity for NHS medics in pandemic [The Guardian]
Law firm launches $6 trillion class action lawsuit against China over Coronavirus [Lad Bible]
Raymond Blanc takes legal action against insurer Hiscox [Business Matters]
China “bars lawyer from going home” after prison release [The Guardian]
Guilty! Brazilian judge working from home appears in a Zoom court hearing shirtless after forgetting the camera was on [Mail Online]
“I worked from home in 202, ended up invading my neighbour’s land and burning his house down. Now he and his children are my subjects and I make them fight for my entertainment.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Virtual student event: Understanding how a global law firm works — with White & Case [Legal Cheek Events]
Legal Cheek is on TikTok [TikTok]
@legalcheek
When law students hear “complimentary wine”
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Join the conversation