Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

UK courts told not to “overreact” during coronavirus crisis [The Guardian]

Labour could face a possible £8million legal bill if whistleblowers exposed in leaked anti-Semitism report decide to sue [Mail Online]

Union seeks legal immunity for NHS medics in pandemic [The Guardian]

Law firm launches $6 trillion class action lawsuit against China over Coronavirus [Lad Bible]

Raymond Blanc takes legal action against insurer Hiscox [Business Matters]

China “bars lawyer from going home” after prison release [The Guardian]

Guilty! Brazilian judge working from home appears in a Zoom court hearing shirtless after forgetting the camera was on [Mail Online]

