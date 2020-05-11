Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Britain must back the EU in its fight with German judges [The Spectator]

EU could open legal case against #Germany over #ECB bond-purchases ruling: [EU Reporter]

Ministry of Justice abandons “soft justice” plan to free prisoners early on tags [The Telegraph]

Thousands of motorists could join in a legal battle and sue Mercedes over the diesel emissions test “cheating” scandal [Mail Online]

Coronavirus: doctors call for inquiry into PPE shortages for NHS staff [The Guardian]

This Thursday: LegalEdCon 2020 [LegalEdCon]

Facebook’s new ‘supreme court’ judge condemned Britain’s treatment of 7/7 copycat bombers [The Telegraph]

New York’s coronavirus ‘patient zero’ breaks his silence: Attorney who sparked the New Rochelle cluster claims doctors didn’t mention the virus during his first check-up and he thought “it was just a winter cough” [Mail Online]

Brazilian court lifts restrictions on gay and bisexual men giving blood [The Guardian]

Legal fight looms over Hargreaves Lansdown’s role in Woodford fund [This is Money]

“If the set of chambers had any dignity they should take her on anyway.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Virtual student event on Tuesday: What COVID-19 means for future lawyers — with Pinsent Masons, Willkie Farr, the SRA and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]