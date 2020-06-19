Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The Secret Barrister: The UK government responded to Black Lives Matter – by protecting statues [The Guardian]

Will Covid kill off the office? [The Spectator]

Ancient liberties are being burnt on the coronavirus pyre [The Telegraph]

Kirkland vs Covid-19 — How the world’s largest law firm handles this crisis will define it… and the global elite [Legal Business]

Guest post by Dr Laura Janes and Andrew Neilson: The government’s treatment of prisoners in our locked-down prisons is cruel and untenable [The Secret Barrister]

David Allen Green: Law and slavery [Twitter]

Jury Trial Must Stay Awhile [Counsel of Perfection]

Does the human-rights lobby actually care about our rights? [Spiked]

Joshua Rozenberg: Stinger stung [The Critic]

Could COVID-19 spit attacks amount to constructive manslaughter? [Legal Cheek Journal]

When is a policy not a policy? Tribunal tackles law on disclosure [Free Movement]

Covid-19, Ghana and the rule of law [Bar Council blog]

A bad day for Jay J [Law Society Gazette]

“Retention rates appear surprisingly high given the current circumstances. Those who have drawn comparisons with 2008 seem to have missed the mark with their predictions of a ‘bloodbath’ for NQs and juniors… and long may it continue in this way.” [Legal Cheek comments]

