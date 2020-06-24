Macfarlanes ups TC numbers amid COVID-19 uncertainty

31 to 33 in response to firm growth

Macfarlanes has slightly upped the number of training contacts it will be dishing out this year to accommodate future growth at the firm.

Despite the financial uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has brought upon City law, the single-office-outfit will now offer 33 TC spots a year — up from a previous figure of 31.

“We have taken the decision to increase our trainee numbers modestly because of the growth of the firm,” a spokesperson for Macfarlanes said. “We need to increase the trainee numbers because we anticipate needing more qualified staff in the years to come.”

Macfarlanes also confirmed it has no plans to defer the qualification dates for its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors or the start dates for future trainees. “We recruit our trainees to be partners of the future, we regard them as the lifeblood of our firm and look forward to welcoming our new cohorts,” the spokesperson added.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Macfarlanes pays its trainees £44,000 in year one and £49,000 in year two. NQs receive a base rate of £85,000.

The recruitment bump comes as many of the firm’s City counterparts look to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 by deferring the start dates of their future rookies.

Both DLA Piper and Herbert Smith Freehills are offering TC holders as much as £10,000 to delay their joining dates, while DWF and Irwin Mitchell are taking similar action.