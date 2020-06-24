News

Macfarlanes ups TC numbers amid COVID-19 uncertainty

31 to 33 in response to firm growth

Macfarlanes has slightly upped the number of training contacts it will be dishing out this year to accommodate future growth at the firm.

Despite the financial uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has brought upon City law, the single-office-outfit will now offer 33 TC spots a year — up from a previous figure of 31.

“We have taken the decision to increase our trainee numbers modestly because of the growth of the firm,” a spokesperson for Macfarlanes said. “We need to increase the trainee numbers because we anticipate needing more qualified staff in the years to come.”

Macfarlanes also confirmed it has no plans to defer the qualification dates for its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors or the start dates for future trainees. “We recruit our trainees to be partners of the future, we regard them as the lifeblood of our firm and look forward to welcoming our new cohorts,” the spokesperson added.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Macfarlanes pays its trainees £44,000 in year one and £49,000 in year two. NQs receive a base rate of £85,000.

The recruitment bump comes as many of the firm’s City counterparts look to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 by deferring the start dates of their future rookies.

Both DLA Piper and Herbert Smith Freehills are offering TC holders as much as £10,000 to delay their joining dates, while DWF and Irwin Mitchell are taking similar action.

Jezza

Strong signal. Good indication as to what’s happening with salaries too.

McDonalds

Quality shop.

Anon

Top of SC, ahead of the large internationals like HSF, HL, NRF though they may be bigger in size.

Arthur

Firms are really showing their true colours during this pandemic. Well done Macs!

Kirkland 1PQE

Phat bump, top firm, megadollah lmao

The truth hurts

Your mum wants to know if you can stop being a keyboard warrior, turn down the volume on Fortnite and come downstairs for breakfast.

Kirkland 1PQE

Says the impoverished betacuck rofl

Mum

That’s your father you’re speaking to son.

Nolife

Those who train here could quite easily come to your shop, yet they don’t. Ever wondered why?

Iapetus

£85K NQ? Pah. I’ve thrown more coin at a witcher.

Jarrod

I hope that enough of the TC spots are filled by POC. Actions speak louder than words.

Anon

Not the best when it comes to diversity but seem to be improving

poc

Me too but I also see that their vac scheme intakes tend to be quite diverse so could it just be the case that those candidates fall at the last hurdle for the TC?

Jonathan

I’ve always looked at Macfarlanes as a third rate Slaughter and May. Maybe that’s harsh, but one can’t help thinking it.

Anon

Great trolling from Jonathan over the last few days

Senior citizen

But what about SPB?!!

Troll

Are US firms crap?

Kirkland NQ

They’re all pretty crap unless you’re at the Promised ‘Land, smashing six PE deals a week like me, all the while zooming around the empty streets of the City in my new Lambo convertible at 80mph, two model girlfriends by my side, chomping on a phat Cohiba cigar, pumping out phat tunes out of the Lambo’s eighteen speaker bespoke audio system, making so much dollah I literally don’t know what to do with it, this is life yeah loving it so good…!

Lord Sumpthing

What’s the goss on Travers?

