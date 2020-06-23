Squire Patton Boggs pushes ahead with autumn trainee intake — after previously warning it may defer TCs

Good news for rookies

Squire Patton Boggs‘ (SPB) future trainees will join the firm this autumn as planned, Legal Cheek can reveal, just weeks after the firm warned it may have to push back their start dates in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email seen by this website, SPB informed TC holders on Friday that there would be no delay to their September start date.

The good news follows a warning by the firm in April that deferrals remain a possibility and that future rookies should “hold off making financial decisions, such as entering into rental agreements for accommodation”, until the situation became clearer.

The positive update comes amid a flurry of TC suspensions by City players in light of the financial uncertainty brought about by COVID-19.

Herbert Smith Freehills has offered future trainees £8,000 to push back their start dates by six months, while soon-to-be rookies at DLA Piper are being handed up to £10,000 to do the same but for a year.

Elsewhere, DWF and Irwin Mitchell have both delayed the start dates of their next trainee cohorts by six months.