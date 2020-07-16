Addleshaw Goddard keeps 33 out of 37 autumn qualifying trainees

Two on fixed-term contracts

Addleshaw Goddard is the latest law firm to reveal its autumn 2020 retention rate.

Of the 37 final-seat trainees due to qualify in September, the firm is keeping 33 in newly qualified (NQ) roles, including two on fixed-term contracts. This hands Addleshaw Goddard a score of 89%, or 84%, depending on how you interpret the figures.

Ten trainees will join the firm’s litigation team upon qualification, nine are corporate and commercial bound, eight will enter finance and projects, with five joining its real estate department. The remaining rookie will join the firm’s innovation and legal technology team.

They will be based across the firm’s network of offices. Ten NQs will be based in its London headquarters, nine in Leeds, seven in Manchester, five in Edinburgh, one in Dubai and one in Oman.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows that new associates can expect to earn £75,000 in London. NQs are remunerated £45,000 in Leeds and Manchester, and £42,000 in Scotland.

John Joyce, managing partner at Addleshaw Goddard, said: “Our graduate recruitment team has worked incredibly hard in recent months to ensure that, during what has been a difficult time for the legal industry as a whole, we continue to support the next generation of legal talent, something which is evident in these great retention figures.”

He continued:

“All 33 trainees have displayed incredible talent and a quality of work that fits with the high standards we set for our clients, so I am very excited to welcome them into their new roles, in which I have no doubt they will continue to thrive and bring enormous value to the firm and its clients.”

A number of law firms have announced their autumn trainee retention results in the past month.

Earlier this year Addleshaw Goddard posted a perfect spring score of 100%, retaining all 11 trainees.