Former lawyer slams law firms for putting email addresses in order of hierarchy

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
Moiz Ali says he was ‘admonished’

A former Simpson Thacher & Bartlett lawyer has revealed he was once “admonished” by a partner for not putting the email addresses of his colleagues in order of seniority.

In a viral tweet (below), Moiz Ali explained, “that’s when I knew I should quit”.

According to his LinkedIn, Ali left Simpson Thacher’s New York office in 2012. He previously completed a four-month stint as a summer associate at Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells). The Harvard law grad went on to found an online shop for alcohol spirits and then set up a deodorant business. He’s now a start-up investor for the likes of Uber, Airbnb and Pinterest, according to his online portfolio.

In response to Ali’s tweet, which has received nearly 2,000 likes, one law firm marketing manager revealed he’s been told the “exact same thing”. He now takes “an alphabetical approach”.

Meanwhile, one legal recruiter claimed this eye-rolling email ritual stretches back as far as the 90s.

Another user spotted an opportunity in Ali’s anecdote; proposing a tool that would rank partners in order of hierarchy, automatically.

Ali later explained that this was the exception, not the rule at his firm.

And later told Legal Cheek:

“I loved my firm and to be honest, loved the bluntness of the partner who told me that.”

In another insight into law firm email etiquette, we reported earlier this year that Quinn Emanuel followed magic circle firm Freshfields in dropping ‘Dear Sirs’ from lawyers’ emails.

4 Comments

lobstermantidyyourroom

You can’t deny the Lobster instincts, hierarchy will always out. Hierarchy cannot be abolished and attempts to do so create a new hierarchy, either based around enforcing the rules or based on who can acquire the most social capital by appearing self-abasing.

Anon

Thanks, Jordan Peterson

Anonymous

Address and cc in order of seniority. Easy. If you have a problem with that sod off.

I agree

.

