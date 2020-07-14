Pinsent Masons retains 57 of 71 autumn qualifying trainees

80% result

Pinsent Masons has today revealed its autumn retention result.

Of the 71 trainees due to qualify this September, 68 applied for newly-qualified (NQ) solicitor positions at the firm, and 57 have accepted offers. This hands the firm a score of 80%. None of the 57 soon-to-be associates are being retained on fixed-term contracts.

Pinsent Masons has nine offices across the UK, including its City headquarters. The firm’s new recruits in London will start lawyer life on a salary of £72,500, according to our Firms Most List. NQs in the regions receive £44,000, while those in Scotland earn £43,500.

Deborah McCormack, head of early talent at Pinsent Masons, said:

“We are pleased that our retention of early talent continues to be healthy in what is a challenging market for almost every sector. As a firm, we remain committed to the development of junior talent, which underpins our succession plan. At Pinsent Masons we want to ensure that our business is operating at its best for both our clients and our people and are pleased to welcome them in to an environment where they have the opportunity to thrive.”

Pinsent Masons has the largest qualifying cohort out of the firms that have so far published their 2020 autumn retention rates. CMS confirmed it will be keeping 44 out of 61 (72%) final-seat trainees from September, while Clifford Chance, with the third biggest group, announced last week it will retain 36 out of 46 (78%) of qualifying trainees.

Last autumn saw Pinsent Masons post a similar score of 79%, retaining 57 out of 72 qualifying trainees.