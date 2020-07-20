News

Ropes & Gray bans TikTok on work devices following privacy concerns

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
12

Applies to lawyers and staff across firm’s global offices

Ropes & Gray has banned the use of TikTok on devices which receive work emails following privacy concerns raised by clients.

The firm-wide measure follows media reports that the popular short-video social media app, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, is able to access sensitive personal data stored on a device. Last month, TikTok was reportedly caught accessing users’ cut-and-paste data stored on their clipboard on Apple devices.

The blanket ban designed to better protect client confidentiality will apply to lawyers and staff across its global network, including its London office.

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Ropes’ reaction comes as TikTok, which has been downloaded more than two billion times globally, faces growing scrutiny after the Trump administration announced that it was considering banning the app across the US.

US bank Wells Fargo reportedly banned TikTok from all company devices last week, while Amazon recently backtracked on their demand for workers to delete the app over security concerns.

Cyber-security has become an immediate challenge for law firms as employees continue to work from home in the wake of COVID-19. As reported by Legal Cheek, research has shown that almost two thirds (63%) of home-working legal staff are storing files on their own devices, raising concerns about data security. Three percent even admitted that the computer they used for remote-work is not password protected.

You can still find Legal Cheek on TikTok, at @legalcheek. Watch our latest clips and don’t forget to give us a cheeky follow.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

12 Comments

Anon

Why the hell was it allowed on work phones as it is? Surely that’s for your personal phone.

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

Anonymous

It applies to phones that have access to work emails.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anonymous

Tik Tok is for the brain dead. A good test of character. I have asked interview candidates to tell me their favourite Tik Tok meme. If they have one then that they are heading for the reject pile unless a miracle happens from then on.

Reply Report comment
(25)(15)

Anon

Old people are so funny. Absolutely terrified of the changing landscape of communication.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Anon

“Old people” make hiring and promotion decisions, sucker.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

A nun

Not gonna lie, if you are a qualified lawyer or above the age of 22 and you use Tiktok you should be concerned. Because that speak volumes about the type of person you are (in a really bad way)

Reply Report comment
(10)(8)

Anon33

Too old/boring to enjoy some videos? That’s ok, some people like entertainment.

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Anonymous

Entertainment for those with the attention span of a gnat and the depth of thought of one too. Tik Tok is for the mindless.

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Anon

As opposed to being 22 or over and trolling on Legal Cheek comments like some of the sad saps here. Gotcha.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Alan

Load of rubbish this. There are some very boring, stuffy people in the legal industry. If you turn your nose up at Tik Tok, then you are likely to be one of them.

There are loads of different types of videos and content on Tik Tok. Anything from cooking tips/snippets, dance choreography, sporting clips/highlights, comedy/humour, etc. There is something there for everybody. The only real criticism you could level at it is the short length of the clips – but that is entirely the point of the platform… something short and snappy that you can look at for a few minutes.

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Andy

These are the same people that find horse riding, croquet, lacrosse and conversation about ski trips to be fun. I’d rather discuss tik toks as office talk than those classist elitist conversations

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anonymous

More like “something short and snappy that you can look at for a few hours”. That is the business model and they know the weak will of their target market. Brain dead bollocks for those with no attention span.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories