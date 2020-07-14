News

Ropes & Gray retains all its trainees and keeps NQ pay at £130k

All five rookies stay on

Ropes & Gray has retained all of its autumn qualifying trainees as it confirms it will keep newly-qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries at £130,000.

The US law firm’s London office will retain all five of its trainees due to qualify in September.

Four of the five NQ solicitors will join the firm’s private equity practice, with the remaining rookie qualifying in asset management.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows that new Ropes & Gray associates in London start on a minimum salary of £130,000, plus bonus. That’s an uplift of £75,000 on year two pay which currently stands at £55,000. First-year trainees at the firm earn £50,000.

Ropes & Gray’s NQ salary rose 8% in February and the new £130,000 pay packet applied to its March qualifiers, of whom two out of three (66%) were kept on. The six-figure-sum will continue to apply to its September NQs, a spokesperson for the firm confirmed.

Ropes & Gray’s training programme has been running since 2011 and is now made up of 14 trainees. Seven new trainees will join the firm as normal in September, they added.

A number of law firms have announced their autumn trainee retention results in the past month.

So far fellow US firm Sidley Austin is the only other City firm to post a pandemic-proof 100% score, retaining all 11 trainees due to qualify in its London office this autumn. One associate-to-be is on a six-month fixed-term contract.

18 Comments

Henry

Genuine question: please don’t troll, please give actual advice because I really need a second opinion. Thanks

So… I’ve been offered a TC at Simmons & Simmons but I can’t help but think maybe the grass is greener over at the Silver Circle/Magic Circle and evening US firms. The NQ salary is at 79k and I just keep comparing it to the six figure salaries and feel like I want more.

I have heard some people say that it’s possible to transition to those firms after qualifying but I personally feel it’s quite a big jump and those firms are more likely to recruit people who trained at firms with a bigger name and reputation.

But I have recently graduated and I know the legal job market is very saturated and it’s even tougher to get a TC right now, so I am confused?

Evening Lawyer

With an evening US firm the pay may be better as you are working night shifts only but you will have to think about occupying your days as you will have plenty of free time.

good one goyle

i think he meant to say even at US firms* lol

Emily

at firms like pinsents, simmons and dla etc, you will spend 15 years to become a salaried partner to earn what some of these US firms are making as a 1st year NQ…

(soon to be) NQ at US Firm in the City

It is genuinely relatively easy (depending on the practice area) to move to another higher paying firm on qualification. From experience, Simmons and other firms like it (e.g. Ashurst, WFW, etc.) are treated incredibly well in the industry and in some ways you will have a leg up in TMT and digital experience compared to a number of other firms.

If you have the enthusiasm and interest to move to a higher paying firm at NQ then partners will pick up on this at interview quite easily and I can guarantee you that training at Simmons will not discount you from being considered – its still an international and well respected city firm. I’ve known people to qualify into my firm or join laterally from Foot Anstey and DLA in the recently, because they shone as individuals.

I also wouldn’t comment on trying to get into higher paying firms now when most of your experience of the working hours and culture will have come indirectly from Legal Cheek, open days, etc. City law is a lot more grueling than future trainees often realise and I’d suggest getting some great experience under your belt first so you have some sort of frame of reference.

Sure

Legal cheek is probably the worst website to ask this ki d of question… Filled with trolls and clueless people who can only comment ‘K&E/Latham are the best firms all the rest are trash’…

The quick and only answer is yes… Whatever your traineeship in a respectable firm (including Simmons) you can definitely jump to big money firms if you’re good enough, anything else you read here is absolute BS by people who wouldn’t even make it into those firms’ canteens

Anonymous

Presumably you have a while to accept your TC – wait for all your applications to come through for MC/SC/US and then weigh up your options. If you don’t get any though you might as well accept Simmons and see how it is, then potentially look to transfer.

Don’t decline a TC and sit out a year as there is no guarantee you’ll get one next year.

Barry

Agreed. You’re right to be concerned. You should decline the offer from Simmons and tell them that the grass is greener at MC and US firms who haven’t made you an offer.

Anonymous

Loads of ex-Simmons people at Kirkland etc. Very easy to move post-qualification.

Truth serum

If you are making career decisions at this stage based on salary, you clearly cannot go wrong…..

God of Litigation

Don’t be greedy. Be grateful to have a TC in the first place.

Jamie

It’s not always as simple as that though

Passer by

Agreed. Take the TC in this tough market! Simmons is a great firm and plenty of its lawyers have no trouble moving on post-qualification.

Greg

Money aside, from a career point of view don’t You think it’s worth that guy moving to a better firm?

Onanymoose

Genuine question, why do people on here rubbish Ropes sometimes when the firm seems to be doing just fine? Smaller office, excellent pay, clearly confident in its trainees, what’s not to like?

Anonymous

People like to troll lmao

If I’ve just been retained at a firm alongside all my peers, pulling in £130k a year, I wouldn’t give a damn what the LC comments section thinks of the firm.

ex-ropez

It’s because Ropes is a fetid gulag where you get yelled at, pumped at 300% and end up packing on 20lbs in your first year since all you get to eat is greasy takeout from Five Guys across the road. Good whack and all but sweaty af

City Boyz

Moving from Simmons to a MC/SC should be relatively straightforward. US might be slightly harder but still very possible.

However, you’ve not even started your career so it’s unwise to look ahead so early.

There is a lot of negativity on this site (mostly banter but nevertheless) with people saying that a firm is trash if you don’t earn X amount at NQ or you don’t work at a US firm etc.

But let’s be honest, most Lawyers at big law firms do the same sh*t… regardless if you trained at K&E or Simmons, you’ll still be churning out template deals, you’ll still have to show up at lame grad rec events and you’ll still be spending time sadly tracking your deliveroo order during evenings.

There is no shame in working in a smaller city firm. Everyone has different life styles and personal preferences. It’s not all about money and long hours. Most NQs are earning significantly more than the majority of people in the UK.

Don’t let LegalCheek fool you.

