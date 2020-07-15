ULaw to offer New York bar course for non-US law grads

Online programme includes an introductory consultation with a US attorney and on-demand lectures

The University of Law (ULaw) is to offer a new course for non-US law graduates that want to sit the New York bar exam.

The Themis Global Advantage programme, designed in partnership with Themis Bar Review, an online bar prep provider, will be available to ULaw students and alumni from September. It aims to provide students with “the same foundation offered to US-educated candidates over three years of law school” to help them pass the uniform bar exam in February 2021. The course will be priced at $2,295 (around £1,800), which Themis says is “less than half the cost of other bar prep courses”.

Those enrolled onto ULaw-Themis programme will receive “everything needed to pass the bar exam”, including an introductory course consultation with a New York attorney and live classroom sessions, as well as lectures and practice questions available on-demand via students’ computers, phones or tablets.

Commenting on the transatlantic tie-up, Professor Andrea Nollent, the vice chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Themis Bar Review to offer our students and alumni the opportunity to enhance their careers and employability options.”

She continued:

“New York is a hub for international business, governmental organisations, and arbitration, among other areas. Passing the New York bar exam opens up an extensive range of opportunities for careers in a global legal landscape that is ever-changing.”

Themis Bar Review isn’t the first US bar prep provider to announce a UK tie-up. Last year, BARBRI teamed up with King’s College London to offer a ten-month course which would prepare students to sit the New York or California bar exam.