Best of the blogs

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

David Allen Green: It is legality not policy that pushes a government lawyer to quit [Financial Times]

How will Tory MPs react to No. 10’s Brexit law breach? [The Spectator]

Is it really worth breaking international law to curb the role of the European Court? [Conservative Home]

Extinction Rebellion wants to overturn society — it is not just focusing on climate change [iNews]

‘Covid is a social crisis’: the university staff and students filling welfare gaps [The Guardian]

Joshua Rozenberg: Reasons to be cheerful? [Law Society Gazette]

David Wolfson QC: No, Boris isn’t breaching the rule of law. Here’s why [Spectator]

The risks of mixing business and pleasure [Scottish Legal News]

Can the UK Breach the Withdrawal Agreement and Get Away With It? [UK Constitutional Law blog]

“Seriously, in a list of most family friendly employers… Prolonged separation of young children and parents can be traumatic, potentially resulting in PTSD and long-lasting impairments in functioning — that’s the cost of US firms’ billable hours targets.” [Legal Cheek comments]

