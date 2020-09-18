Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Covid court delays: Weeds, leaks, and four-year waits for justice [BBC News]

Lord Keen: A lawyer and advocate general unafraid of controversy [The Telegraph]

Braverman’s Confidants: The Lawyers Spurring the Government to Break the Law [Byline Times]

Not so tough after all: Robert Buckland’s sentencing reforms are more balanced than expected [A Lawyer Writes]

Lessons from a COVID work-at-home pupillage [Counsel Magazine]

9/11 The (terrified) English Lawyer’s Tale [Minted Law]

An app-le a day… keeps the developers away? [Legal Cheek Journal]

A #BackTo60 Setback [Medium]

Copyright is for losers … and so are trade marks: Banksy’s EUTM declared invalid due to bad faith [IPKat]

The Belfast ‘Good Friday’ Agreement and Unconstructive Ambiguity [UK Constitutional Law blog

“He [Lord Sumption] acknowledges his choice, and he claims his right, to possibly harm himself, but nowhere do I see any acknowledgment of his duty not to pass on infection to others.” [Legal Cheek comments]

