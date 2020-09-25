Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s talents go to waste? [The Spectator]

Coronavirus forces lawyers to face their digital future [Financial Times]

Under cover of coronavirus, the Tory government is bulldozing basic liberties [The Guardian]

The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill and Breach of Domestic Law [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Joanna Cherry QC: Decriminalising torture does our soldiers a disservice [Scottish Legal News]

How to get a libel injunction [Inforrm’s Blog]

Reluctant home workers will despair at Johnson’s second lockdown [Law Society Gazette]

Opinion: is the UK moving towards government by decree? [Financial Times]

The SQE and ethics: STAR lite? [Legal Futures]

“I agree with the BSB. Waiving these exams is unrealistic, and not an option. In my view, SABER’s time would be more productively spent identifying those students who actually have suffered injustice in these exams (whether by way of a disability for which reasonable adjustments have not been given, or otherwise) and seeking appropriate redress for those particular individuals.” [Legal Cheek comments]

