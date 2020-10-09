Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The Secret Barrister: “I would make legal aid universally available for anybody charged with a criminal offence” [Prospect Magazine]
Refugee Channel crossings: the legal position [Counsel Magazine]
The terrifying consequences of the ‘licence to kill’ bill [The Spectator] (registration required)
Then they came for the Lawyers. The fall of Britain to follow [Minted Law]
Will the UK leave the European convention? [A Lawyer Writes]
Is “taking all reasonable precautions”, or “otherwise acting innocently”, a defence to possessing counterfeit goods? [The IPKat]
Contempt for the Constitution? [UK Constitutional Association]
How to reconcile the Supreme Court with politics? [Law Society Gazette]
