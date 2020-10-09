Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The Secret Barrister: “I would make legal aid universally available for anybody charged with a criminal offence” [Prospect Magazine]

Refugee Channel crossings: the legal position [Counsel Magazine]

The terrifying consequences of the ‘licence to kill’ bill [The Spectator] (registration required)

Then they came for the Lawyers. The fall of Britain to follow [Minted Law]

Will the UK leave the European convention? [A Lawyer Writes]

Is “taking all reasonable precautions”, or “otherwise acting innocently”, a defence to possessing counterfeit goods? [The IPKat]

Contempt for the Constitution? [UK Constitutional Association]

How to reconcile the Supreme Court with politics? [Law Society Gazette]

“This is just affirms that US > MC and SC. The latter have been cutting salaries whilst US have kept them at the same level if not increased during the pandemic. Doubtful MC and SC will follow suit” [Legal Cheek comments]

