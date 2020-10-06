News

Law Society: Lawyers could face physical attacks following Home Secretary speech

Priti Patel lashed out at ‘lefty lawyers’ and ‘do-gooders’ during conference address

Priti Patel

Lawyers are at risk of verbal abuse and physical attacks, the Law Society has claimed, following the Home Secretary’s comments about “lefty lawyers” and “do-gooders”.

The Home Office’s Priti Patel lashed out at “the traffickers, the do-gooders, the lefty lawyers, the Labour Party” who are “defending the broken system”, in a divisive speech during the Conservatives’ virtual party conference on Sunday.

During her address, she promised to deliver the “biggest overhaul of our asylum system in decades”, and will bring forward legislation next year to make the system “fairer and firmer” by stopping “endless legal claims” from people who are refused asylum.

“The fact that a lawyer represents an asylum seeker does not make them a ‘lefty lawyer’”, Law Society president Simon Davis said in a statement yesterday. “It simply makes them a lawyer. Attacks on members of the legal profession for doing their jobs do our country no credit.”

Davis continued:

“Slinging insults at lawyers undermines the rule of law in an area where views are already hotly held on all sides and risks leading to verbal abuse and to lawyers being physically attacked for doing their job.”

Patel also said she recognised that the plans would provoke criticism and controversy, saying: “No doubt those who are well-rehearsed in how to play and profit from the broken system will lecture us on their grand theories about human rights.”

But she made clear her commitment to the reforms, adding: “If at times it means being unpopular on Twitter. I will bear it.”

Patel’s speech did provoke the legal Twitterati, with The Secret Barrister briefly changing their Twitter handle to “The Secret Do-Gooder”.

The Law Society previously condemned the Home Office’s attack on “activist lawyers” accused of frustrating the return of migrants to their home countries. The tweet was later taken down.

Amanda Pinto QC, chair of the Bar Council, added: “Attempting to paint lawyers with the ‘lefty’ brush seeks to demonise the very people helping constituents every day, without agenda, simply because they provide a vital public service. Lawyers carry out their duty and apply the law, irrespective of political persuasion, in accordance with our professional standards.”

Lefty Lawyer

Ooh no. Not verbal abuse…😱

I’m quaking in my little boots

The Maverick

I can’t believe she’s forgotten her own roots, the indoctrination from the Conservative party has changed her permanently.

Jezzmentum

Who the hell cares what Pritty Nasty has to say?

Anon

Wow, an ignorant politician. Never seen one of those before.

Can we put her on an island?

Three hundred thousand, and thirty four, nine hundred and seventy four thousand times sure I’d take being a “lefty” lawyer over being a smug, incompetent, hypocritical ars*hole with a flagrant disregard for the rule of law and basic human compassion.

Simon from Accounts

300,034 in addition to 974,000 or as an alternative? Please clarify

Gauss

100% sure you wouldn’t be allowed to undertake work as a tax advisor with dodgy numerical expression skills like that.

Reply Report comment
Realist

It is sad to see ethnic minorities losing their cultural heritage and roots just to further a decisive ideological vision that is insular and xenophobic.

Reply Report comment
Alan Robertshaw

Whilst I don’t think children of migrants should be held to a higher standard than anyone else (basic compassion should be the default standard for everybody) there is something ironic in her reported plans to relocate refugees to the South Atlantic.

When Idi Amin expelled the Ugandan Asian population, the British government of the day looked all around the commonwealth for somewhere to place them rather than the UK. Only the Falkland Islands responded positively. They said they would take doctors, nurses, farm labourers, and domestic servants.

One might have thought we’d got beyond valuing people only by their utility; but there we are I guess.

