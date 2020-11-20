Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Most respectable lawyers have quit Trump’s lawsuits. The ones who haven’t are getting desperate and dangerous [Independent]

Who’s running the country? Not Dominic Cummings, that’s for sure [A Lawyer Writes]

What’s next in Meghan Markle’s privacy claim against Associated Newspapers [Legal Cheek Journal]

The trial of the Mangrove Nine [The Critic]

Who Decides What to Shut Down? The Health Protection and Promotion Act [Administrative Law Matters]

Your guide to virtual court hearings — what you need to know [Scottish Legal News]

Joshua Rozenberg: Edging closer to an elective dictatorship [Law Society Gazette]

“I have had more than half a dozen pupils. I enjoy the relationship but I am doing things for them not vice versa. It is hardly oppressive to expect a capable professional to be able to save enough to support themselves for a few months.” [Legal Cheek comments]

