Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

“I don’t like acts of dishonesty by the state”: Jolyon Maugham QC on Covid cronyism [The Guardian]

Ministers take swipe again at lawyers with accusation of ‘playing politics’ [The Observer]

At least four ISIS jihadi brides are queuing up behind Shamima Begum to return to UK by launching legal action challenging government decision to strip them of British citizenship [Mail Online]

Trans teen in legal action over gender clinic wait [BBC News]

Woman who won Britain’s biggest divorce payout from her Russian oligarch ex is now taking her son to court after accusing him of helping his father hide assets from her [Mail Online]

The Law Commission’s totalitarian vision [Spiked]

Trump’s legal team cuts ties with Sidney Powell: Rudy distances campaign from attorney and QAnon supporter who couldn’t back up her claims that Democrats “bribed” voting firms and China and Hugo Chavez were behind conspiracy to help Biden win [Mail Online]

Chris Christie calls Trump’s legal team a “national embarrassment” [The Independent]

“Corporate law meme accounts are the yang to the yin that is future trainee influencers.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

