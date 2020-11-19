Law firm opens virtual boozer featuring pool tables, beer garden and DJ booth

‘The Keystone Arms’ 💻🍺

A UK law firm has opened its own virtual pub in a bid to help its lawyers and staff socialise in a more relaxed setting during the second national lockdown.

The brainchild of listed outfit Keystone Law, ‘The Keystone Arms’ officially opened its doors last Thursday and features a bar area, beer garden and two pool tables. For those seeking a slightly livelier lockdown experience, the boozer also boasts a dance floor and DJ booth.

The firm created the pub, which officially opened its doors last Thursday, using customisable virtual networking platform Remo.

A spokesperson for Keystone said the platform offers some “light relief” from the rigours of corporate law and that early feedback has been “great”. So much so that the firm is even considering holding its Christmas party in the pub as a substitute for a physical event.

