Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

UK Supreme Court could be left with only one female justice [The Guardian]

Trump faces a battery of legal cases on leaving office [The Telegraph]

US election: What does Joe Biden’s win mean for Brexit Britain and Europe? [BBC News]

UK government fails to publish details of £4bn Covid contracts with private firms [The Guardian]

Harry Dunn death: Teenager’s mother has “renewed hope” for justice from Joe Biden [Sky News]

The moment Trump’s lawyer learned they’d lost [Sky News]

British entrepreneur’s ‘robot lawyer’ takes on Apple by challenging app rejections [The Telegraph]

Viewpoint: Disability laws are 25 years old, what next? [BBC News]

Shadow justice secretary calls for UK pro bono network [Law Society Gazette]

“Good article. Someone give the lad pupillage” [Legal Cheek Comments]

