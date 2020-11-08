THIS TUESDAY: The November Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair
Tuesday 10 November from 1:50pm to 5pm; featuring over 60 leading law firms
The Legal Cheek Virtual Law Fair takes place from 1:50pm until 5pm on Tuesday 10 November 2020.
The free online event gives students from all parts of the UK the opportunity to meet the nation’s leading law firms from their laptops. Students based overseas who intend to qualify as solicitors and are eligible to work in the UK are also encouraged to attend.
Time: 1:50pm to 5pm
Location: Virtual event
Level: Students
The participating firms are:
Accutrainee
Addleshaw Goddard
Allen & Overy
Ashurst
Baker McKenzie
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Bird & Bird
BLM
Burges Salmon
Burness Paull
Clifford Chance
Clyde & Co
CMS
Cooley
Davis Polk
Dechert
Dentons
Dickson Minto
DLA Piper
Eversheds
Fieldfisher
Fletchers
Freshfields
Gateley
Gowling
Harrison Clark Rickerbys
Hill Dickinson
Hogan Lovells
Herbert Smith Freehills
Irwin Mitchell
Kirkland & Ellis
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
Mills & Reeve
Mishcon de Reya
Norton Rose Fulbright
Osborne Clarke
Penningtons Manches Cooper
Pinsent Masons
Reed Smith
RPC
Russell-Cooke
Shepherd and Wedderburn
Shoosmiths
Sidley Austin
Skadden
Slaughter and May
Squire Patton Boggs
Sullivan & Cromwell
Taylor Vinters
Taylor Wessing
TLT
Travers Smith
Trowers & Hamlins
Vinson & Elkins
Walker Morris
Watson Farley & Williams
Weil Gotshal & Manges
White & Case
Wiggin
Willkie Farr & Gallagher
Withers
Womble Bond Dickinson
Other exhibitors
Barbri
BPP University Law School
Nottingham Law School
The City Law School
The University of Law
Each participating law firm has a virtual booth with a livestream that allows students to join in video chats with lawyers, graduate recruitment experts and trainees. Students can also submit written questions in the live chats and browse custom firm content. As well as the virtual networking booths there are six workshops, running throughout the afternoon, delivered by Clifford Chance, Willkie, Pinsent Masons, Barbri, Mills & Reeve and Weil Gotshal & Manges.