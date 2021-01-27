Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper and Dentons beat magic circle rivals in 2021 brand power list

Bakers bags top spot for 11th consecutive year

Baker McKenzie has once again topped an annual list of the best law firm brands, beating its magic circle rivals.

Following closely behind are global mega-firms DLA Piper (2nd) and Dentons (3rd) in the 2021 Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index.

They sit just ahead of Linklaters, which comes in fourth in the 20-strong list. Clifford Chance fell outside the top three in this year’s rankings, dropping down two places to fifth, a spot it shares with Hogan Lovells, which also ranks in fifth place.

Fellow magic circle firm Allen & Overy tied with Norton Rose Fulbright to come in seventh in this year’s league table, while Freshfields drew with Jones Day in ninth position. The fifth member of the supposedly magical quintet, Slaughter and May, is nowhere to be seen.

Bakers has now topped legal research company Acritas’ list for 11 years running.

Commenting on the accolade, Milton Cheng, global chair of Baker McKenzie, said: “Our global mindset and deep local market knowledge combined with our practice and sector expertise really differentiates us from the competition and enables our success locally, regionally and globally. I am delighted that clients around the world continue to recognise Baker McKenzie’s unique brand and value proposition.”

The rankings are based on the opinions of over 1,500 elite clients from across the world’s largest multinationals with revenues in excess of $1 billion. They are quizzed on four measures; awareness, favourability and consideration for multi-jurisdiction deals and litigation.

Other firms to rank highly include King & Wood Mallesons (11th), Herbert Smith Freehills (12th), White & Case (13th) and Skadden (14th).