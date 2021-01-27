News

Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper and Dentons beat magic circle rivals in 2021 brand power list

By Aishah Hussain on
19

Bakers bags top spot for 11th consecutive year

Baker McKenzie has once again topped an annual list of the best law firm brands, beating its magic circle rivals.

Following closely behind are global mega-firms DLA Piper (2nd) and Dentons (3rd) in the 2021 Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index.

They sit just ahead of Linklaters, which comes in fourth in the 20-strong list. Clifford Chance fell outside the top three in this year’s rankings, dropping down two places to fifth, a spot it shares with Hogan Lovells, which also ranks in fifth place.

Fellow magic circle firm Allen & Overy tied with Norton Rose Fulbright to come in seventh in this year’s league table, while Freshfields drew with Jones Day in ninth position. The fifth member of the supposedly magical quintet, Slaughter and May, is nowhere to be seen.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Bakers has now topped legal research company Acritas’ list for 11 years running.

Commenting on the accolade, Milton Cheng, global chair of Baker McKenzie, said: “Our global mindset and deep local market knowledge combined with our practice and sector expertise really differentiates us from the competition and enables our success locally, regionally and globally. I am delighted that clients around the world continue to recognise Baker McKenzie’s unique brand and value proposition.”

The rankings are based on the opinions of over 1,500 elite clients from across the world’s largest multinationals with revenues in excess of $1 billion. They are quizzed on four measures; awareness, favourability and consideration for multi-jurisdiction deals and litigation.

Other firms to rank highly include King & Wood Mallesons (11th), Herbert Smith Freehills (12th), White & Case (13th) and Skadden (14th).

19 Comments

BakerMcdonalds

Another meaningless ranking. How does Bakers top the list when I’ve literally heard lawyers who worked there describe bakers as mcdonalds factories… Yeah great brand image!

(8)(8)

Anon

Be a “brand” all you want, but no one cares when you’re paying NQ’s 75k

(11)(4)

Anonymous

£75k? Where‘d you get that from? Last I checked NQ was £90k but was reduced due to covid if I’m not mistaken.

Why is brand insignificant if rankings are based on large multinationals w/ revenues of $1b or more? Seems brand recognition is important based on the criteria listed if brand informs who you will or potentially intend to instruct.

(7)(2)

=/= quality

McDonalds also has a “big brand”…

(3)(2)

Harry

“Slaughter and May is nowhere to be seen”

Not surprising given its reputation for toxic working culture and elitist merit system

(13)(4)

Srsly

Probably more to do with only operating out of the UK?

Love the 1st year Law student rejected from a virtual Open Day taking potshots at a leading city firm, though. Keep at it, they might hire you to run the Grad Rex Facebook page.

(3)(10)

Srsly bad spelling

*Rec

(2)(2)

Harry

I’ve got a TC with another MC firm, but thanks for the concern

(5)(2)

SC

Every MC firm has a level of toxicity to its culture, they haven’t become big players by treating everyone really well

(0)(2)

Elms

If you had a TC at a Magic circle firm, you would have been previewed that all MC firms are indirectly connected so remember news spreads. So careful you don’t end up swallowing your words.

(0)(2)

Kekistani

“DLA Piper (2nd) and Dentons (3rd)”

Lmao two turds top trumps 😀 😀 😀

(3)(9)

William

It really needs to be investigated why firms with revenue and profits as high as DLAs offers mediocre NQ salary.

It’s obvious that the partners and seniors are making a lot but why are the juniors at the firm being paid less than what their competitors base salary are offering despite the fact DLA are financially doing a lot better?

I wonder how many will jump ship before they raise the junior salary

(7)(1)

Thomas R

Tbf considering you have good work life balance and it’s a genuinely nice firm with really friendly people – it’s a fair trade

(8)(0)

DLA Associate

Good work / life balance? That’s a good one. The hours are dreadful if you’re not in a soft team like tax or employment. Associate pay is a massive and open gripe.

(6)(1)

Elliot

Are you considering jumping ship?

(3)(0)

Ronald McD

Commenters on Legal Cheek are OBSESSED with prestige haha. Nothing wrong with a McDonalds firm if you’re at the top taking home lots of money

(7)(0)

Andrew

Cannot emphasise this enough.

Plus you’ll probably have better work life balance and there’s usually a nicer and friendlier working culture at these firms.

You get a decent pay and can maintain your mental peace.

A lot of MC and US partners and senior associates have jumped ship to these firms to swap the extra hours at work for peace of mind and time to have a life outside work.

They definitely aren’t firms to look down on, there’s just too much snobbery in the profession. You’d be surprised how many people in the comments saying the most absurd things don’t even have a TC yet they’re mocking firms they won’t be able to get a vac scheme or TC with.

(12)(0)

Kirkland NQ

*casually leaves Lambo key in visible location on desk*

(2)(5)

BL Zebub

One look at this table and you realise it means nothing.

(0)(1)

