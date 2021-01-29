Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Why the first paragraph of the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Rudolph Giuliani is a splendid piece of legal drafting [Law and Policy Blog]

The Unacceptable Tweet [A view from the North]

The Secret Barrister: All rise! This trial won’t be starting until 2023 [The Times (£)]

Reforming the UK’s appeal courts [A Lawyer Writes]

Should legal crowdfunding be regulated? [Legal Cheek]

Clarity on Salmond inquiry [Scottish Legal News]

The ‘goldfish phone booth’ copyright case in Japan [The IPKat blog]

Litigation funding does not drive families apart [Law Society Gazette]

Sea Shanty: law student edition [TikTok]

Will this be the year of Lawtech? [Legal Futures]

“Justice can’t ‘remain’ accessible to all as it isn’t currently accessible to all”. [Legal Cheek comments]

Event: Secrets to Success Midlands — with Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons, Shoosmiths and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]