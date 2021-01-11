Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Covid leading to four-year waits for England and Wales court trials [The Guardian]
Government facing legal action amid claims it is ‘forcing low-income and Bame children into schools’ [Independent]
Military courts ‘failing to convict in sex cases’ [Telegraph]
Domestic abusers who leave no marks on victims face 7 years in jail under new law [Mirror]
Will Trump declare martial law? [The Sun]
Trump considering Giuliani and Dershowitz for impeachment defense team [CNN]
Christian prison chaplain who revealed his Bible meetings were hijacked by Islamic extremists is taking legal action after being punished for whistleblowing [Mail Online]
Hong Kong security law being used to ‘eliminate dissent’ say US, UK, Australia and Canada [The Guardian]
Top Trump lawyer sued for $1.3 billion [The Statesman]
Son Of A Brooklyn Judge Identified Storming The Capitol [Above The Law]
VIRTUAL EVENT: Law firms in the era of sustainable capitalism — with Travers Smith [Legal Cheek Events]
“Good. There is no reason to water down standards in the face of spineless opportunism. Are books and materials harder to read in a pandemic? No they are not, in fact students will have more time in to study, even if they seem to be spending most of their timing putting together pathetic petitions.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Geezer
The schools story is another Jolyon special. It would be better if he turned this energy to addressing socioeconomic discrimination at the Bar. It is rampant and unaddressed there.
Anon
Barristers doing everything to send their kids to private schools, then doing everything to pick privately-educated pupils that they’d like their kids to be.
What dickheads!