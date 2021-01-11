Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Covid leading to four-year waits for England and Wales court trials [The Guardian]

Government facing legal action amid claims it is ‘forcing low-income and Bame children into schools’ [Independent]

Military courts ‘failing to convict in sex cases’ [Telegraph]

Domestic abusers who leave no marks on victims face 7 years in jail under new law [Mirror]

Will Trump declare martial law? [The Sun]

Trump considering Giuliani and Dershowitz for impeachment defense team [CNN]

Christian prison chaplain who revealed his Bible meetings were hijacked by Islamic extremists is taking legal action after being punished for whistleblowing [Mail Online]

Hong Kong security law being used to ‘eliminate dissent’ say US, UK, Australia and Canada [The Guardian]

Top Trump lawyer sued for $1.3 billion [The Statesman]

Son Of A Brooklyn Judge Identified Storming The Capitol [Above The Law]

VIRTUAL EVENT: Law firms in the era of sustainable capitalism — with Travers Smith [Legal Cheek Events]

“Good. There is no reason to water down standards in the face of spineless opportunism. Are books and materials harder to read in a pandemic? No they are not, in fact students will have more time in to study, even if they seem to be spending most of their timing putting together pathetic petitions.” [Legal Cheek comments]