Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Public backs virtual trials in England and Wales to ease court case backlog [The Guardian]

UK lawyers in the dock for giving Hong Kong legitimacy [The Telegraph]

The Secret Barrister: All rise! This trial won’t be starting until 2023 [The Times £]

Londoner’s Diary: Lawyer who investigated Dominic Cummings’ trips expects drama based on memoir [Evening Standard]

Britain must rethink its ‘national security’ law [Financial Times]

Home Office criticised prosecutors for ‘applying the law’ in immigration cases, CPS chief says [The Independent]

Black barrister from Basildon shares image of horrific racist letter sent to her [Essex Live]

Hundreds caught at illegal rave in east London as police hand out fines worth £15,600 [Sky News]

Law enforcement superhub to fight cross-border crime post-Brexit planned [The Sun]

Brits accusing Harvey Weinstein of abuse furious as his lawyer’s misconduct case dropped [The Mirror]

“The issue is that Perry would have been lending a veneer of respectability to a show trial. Raab was right to call this out and had he waited until judgment was handed down his commentary would have had no value whatsoever.” [Legal Cheek comments]