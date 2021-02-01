Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Barrister sues police after he was arrested, handcuffed and locked in the back of a squad car for refusing to break Covid rules for a voluntary interview [Mail Online]

Companies consider writing Hong Kong out of legal contracts [Financial Times]

Lawyer says EU’s position in vaccines row is ‘legally unsustainable’ [Metro]

Stansted 15 have convictions quashed as judge rules ‘there was no case to answer’ [The Telegraph]

Donald Trump’s impeachment defence in disarray as lead lawyers quit [The Guardian]

NHS drops remote assessments to section patients after court ruling [iNews]

US law firm Simpson Thacher plans EU office after Brexit disruption [Financial Times]

Randy lawyer caught on Zoom stripping naked and having sex during court hearing [The Sun]

‘Catfish’ conman who tricked women into sex while posing as barrister and surgeon is jailed for three years [Evening Standard]

“Only if the funders are personally liable for costs of funding an impecunious party if a costs order is appropriate. Most of the time crowdfunding just prolongs hopeless litigation that sounds honourable but is substantively doomed. Successful litigants should not be out of pocket from the process.” [Legal Cheek comments]

