The 12 best legal social media users of 2021

It’s the question on everyone’s mind: who’s going to pick up this year’s Legal Cheek gong for best use of social media?

As we countdown to the Legal Cheek Awards, here is this year’s shortlist selected by our editorial team, and listed alphabetically below. It features the very best of the legal Twitter, Insta-law influencers, ‘vlawing’ YouTubers and legal-lip syncing TikTokers who kept us entertained and educated over the past year.

The winner will be announced at next month’s ceremony, an invite-only virtual event sponsored by BARBRI on the evening of Thursday 25 March 2021.

The winner will be decided by an independent judging panel, made up of The Secret Barrister (anonymous criminal barrister, bar blogger and author), David Lammy MP (barrister turned politician and author), and Miriam and Jonathan Seitler, aka ‘Carpool Caselaw’ (barrister dad and daughter duo who won last year’s ‘Best Use of Social Media’ award).

Alexandra Wilson

Author, Barrister & Campaigner 🖤 …Someone said the other day that I’m an “influencer”. 😳 BUT I’ve thought about it… if I can influence people to work hard, pursue their dream and fight for justice then that truly is a wonderful thing. What a privilege. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/knaODzqQOb — Alexandra Wilson (@EssexBarrister) January 30, 2021

Bio: Junior criminal and family barrister Alexandra Wilson — who revealed she was mistaken for a defendant three times in one day — candidly tweets about race and class as she works to change the public perception of the bar.

Platform: Twitter

Username: @EssexBarrister

Follower count: 45,100+

Dan Neidle

Bio: Dan Neidle, a tax partner at Clifford Chance, uses LinkedIn to inject levity into City law and has featured on a Q&A collab with corporate law meme account, ‘CityLawBois’.

Platform: LinkedIn

Username: Dan Neidle

Follower count: 5,500+

Daniella Swinson

Bio: TikToker Daniella Swinson explores the funny side to law student stereotypes — in 60 seconds or less — while flexing her lip-syncing skills.

Platform: TikTok

Username: @itslegallybrunette

Follower count: 30,900+

Holly Moore

Bio: Instagrammer Holly Moore raises awareness of alternative routes to qualification as she documents her experience as an in-house solicitor apprentice at ITV.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @thatlawblog

Follower count: 4,600+

Justin Farrance

Bio: Allen & Overy trainee Justin Farrance tackles diversity & inclusion with his ‘Grow Mentoring’ initiative, a free mentoring service which uses social media to pair students with legal professionals.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @justinfarrance

Follower count: 6,600+

‘Have We Got Planning News For You’ with Keating Chambers

Bio: Taking a legal spin on the hit BBC show, barristers from Keating Chambers came together over lockdown to raise money for the NHS as they discuss the latest news in planning law and policy from the week. One episode even features Judge Rinder!

Platform: YouTube

Username: Have We Got Planning News For You

Follower count: 1,100+

Leticia Santoro

@leticia.santoro The case is R v Brown 1994 if you want to know more xx ♬ original sound – 🦋Leticia🦋

Bio: King’s College London law student Leticia Santoro breaks down classic case law with her 60-second TikTok summaries.

Platform: TikTok

Username: @leticia.santoro

Follower count: 48,500+

Liam Porritt

Bio: Vlogging his way through law school and now an IGNITE trainee at Clifford Chance, YouTuber Liam Porritt helps subscribers enhance their studying using savvy productivity tips.

Platform: YouTube

Username: Liam Porritt

Follower count: 82,300+

Lola-Rose Avery

11 years in the making… tomorrow my pupillage ends and I finally qualify. I am apparently not what many people picture a barrister to be and am not from a ‘traditional’ background, but I did it. I am here taking up space. I Am a Barrister. #IAmtheBar #BHM pic.twitter.com/O69h5yGNIp — lola (@legally_lola) October 5, 2020

Bio: Since sharing her personal experiences with racism — from childhood to law school — in a viral Twitter thread, junior family barrister Lola-Rose Avery speaks openly about diversity & inclusion at the bar.

Platform: Twitter

Username: @legally_lola

Follower count: 8,900+

Lucy Cole

Bio: Future magic circle trainee Lucy Cole embraces Instagram’s Stories, TV and Reels features to share her study and application tips with the masses.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @lucydoeslaw

Follower count: 9,000+

Sahar Farooqi

Bio: Sahar Farooqi, barrister and partner at DAC Beachcroft, keeps his LinkedIn connections motivated by speaking honestly about determination, diversity and overcoming rejection.

Platform: LinkedIn

Username: Sahar Farooqi

Follower count: 25,100+

Toby Willcocks

Bio: Oxford and Harvard Uni law grad Toby Willocks outlines the legal basics in his ‘TikTok Law School’ series in hope of educating the next gen of aspiring lawyers.

Platform: TikTok

Username: @tobywillcocks

Follower count: 75,000+

All figures are correct at the time of writing.

