Legal Cheek launches first-ever SQE Providers guide

Get the low-down on all the major legal educators’ prep courses, including fees, scholarships and more

Law or non-law student, the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) isn’t easy to get your head around. Legal Cheek has today launched the first-ever SQE Providers List to help you navigate the new training market. Access the 2021 edition.

Students can get the low-down on all the major legal educators’ SQE prep courses. There are eight training providers included so far in the 2021 list, including traditional players BPP Law School, The University of Law, The City Law School and Nottingham Law School, as well as new SQE market entrants BARBRI, The College of Legal Practice, Law Training Centre and QLTS School.

Each provider has a detailed profile with a section that contains the latest information we know about their new SQE offering. There’s also info on course fees and what’s included in packages for the price you pay as well details of any discounts or scholarships on offer.

The profiles also include a short introductory video to a provider’s SQE offering as well as easy access to their social media and enrolment pages.

“The SQE is the biggest shake-up to legal education in decades and is opening up the market in ways not seen before. Yet, we hear time and time again that students are unsure about the options available to them,” said Legal Cheek features editor Aishah Hussain, who coordinated the list. “We hope this new resource is able to assist students during the SQE launch year and beyond.”

The 2021 edition of the SQE Providers List will be updated as and when new developments are announced, so expect new providers to be added when they enter the SQE market.

The new two-part national assessment received final sign-off in the autumn and is due to come into force from 1 September 2021.