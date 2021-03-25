News

Mum uses OnlyFans to fund daughter’s law degree

By Legal Cheek on
16

Pulls in £14k a month 🤳

A young mother has revealed how she signed up to OnlyFans to help fund her daughter through law school.

Marcela Alonso, from New York in the US, joined the popular subscription site back in 2017 and now rakes in a whopping $20,000 (£14,000) a month, according to reports.

Alonso initially joined the site, which sees creators earn money from users who subscribe to their content, as a way of generating a bit of extra income.

But when the pandemic hit, the platform became her main source of cash and she set her sights on earning $63,000 (£46,000) to cover her daughter’s law school loans. The aspiring lawyer, who isn’t named in the reports, is currently studying for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT).

“I’ve had to go full-force with my OnlyFans to not only pay my bills, but to take really good care of my eldest,” Alonso told the website Daily Beast. “When she gets into law school, I want her to feel free to go to any school she wants.”

Alonso, who previously worked as stripper, now charges subscribers $4.55 (£3.29) a month to view her content, or $100 (£72) for a 20-minute call.

But Alonso doesn’t mind working hard for her daughter’s education. “I have an adult child that’s going to be going to law school,” she said. “I’m so excited to support her.”

16 Comments

Lazy and dangerous

Am I the only one disgusted by the sudden push to encourage sex work as “liberating” ? Read the article about UOL giving tips on sex work to students in ROF and I was disgusted. We are teaching people to sell their bodies without even trying at all. Most will say it’s “liberating” blah blah but the fact is they were simply too lazy to bust a gut and decided to sell their bodies instead. Disgusting

(50)(11)

Anonymous

“Bust a gut” is probably not the best use of terminology in this context.

(12)(2)

ROFL

😀 😀 😀 😀 😀

(0)(0)

Virtual John

What about when the sex workers get mad when a) the revenue stream drops off due to the (often accelerated) ravages of time and b) cannot usually secure more than minimum wage jobs due to lack of qualifications and a less-than-preferable work experience on their CV?

It’s oppressive to suggest there would be consequences to prostitution though, so I suggest we move along quietly.

Best of luck to contributing to the sex workers union pension plan.

(6)(2)

Anon

It must be easy to make cash though. Click through to the woman this story is about which seems to prove the point.

(2)(0)

Bridgette b

Too right. There is not excuse for a university student to go into sex work. If you have to resort to that then you’re obviously too lazy and did not try at all. Simple.

(3)(3)

I Don't Like That

Niche market for those with the proclivities of Sir Mixalot.

(4)(0)

A different view

I do agree that UOL was a bit mad to introduce a policy re: sex work as the type of work can be subtle (sugarbabies) or very dangerous (street walker). I’m inclined to not judge people for how they support themselves…but in this instance, a woman is essentially upgrading her previous job (from stripping) to making her own hours and working from home (via onlyfans).

That said, some of us don’t have the luxury of choosing what kind of work we do to support others. For the sake of advancing an alternative view, this woman strips now so her daughter can go to law school and perhaps have a better future wherein she doesn’t have to strip to support her future children.

(9)(1)

Harry H.

I doubt the main motivation of the mother is to advance her daughter’s future. All things considered, I doubt even more that her actions have a net positive effect in that regard.

(5)(5)

Swerf

Surely it’s a terrible thing that a mother needs to sell her body in order to improve her daughter’s life prospects? Not the mother’s fault ofc. There’s much deeper systemic issues at play here.

(6)(2)

Prnsick lol

I bet that the majority of the men here who are slamming this lady are probably the types who spend all day on p*rnhub. You are fuelling the industry you pretend to hate.

(5)(1)

JD Equity P

Paging JD Partner, I repeat, paging JD Partner, it’s urgent.

(4)(1)

Anon

I’m astonished that no-one is asking the number one critical question here.

What is the gender pay gap in sex work?

(10)(3)

Swerf

Majority of sex workers are female so it wouldn’t even be worth discussing the “pay gap”. The idea of becoming a sex worker rarely enters the mind of a male. And very few prostitutes are raking it in. The majority are women from low-socio economic backgrounds and hooked on drugs. Prostitution is an evil on society.

(7)(3)

Hypocrites lol

All of you men slamming Onlyfans etc, how many of you watch p^rn online? None of you?

(6)(1)

Lellllll

I don’t like sex work at all. But the funny thing is that this lady earns more than most of you! And she doesn’t get turbof^ked by a soulless law firm partner to earn her money!

(11)(1)

