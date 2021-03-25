Mum uses OnlyFans to fund daughter’s law degree

Pulls in £14k a month 🤳

A young mother has revealed how she signed up to OnlyFans to help fund her daughter through law school.

Marcela Alonso, from New York in the US, joined the popular subscription site back in 2017 and now rakes in a whopping $20,000 (£14,000) a month, according to reports.

Alonso initially joined the site, which sees creators earn money from users who subscribe to their content, as a way of generating a bit of extra income.

But when the pandemic hit, the platform became her main source of cash and she set her sights on earning $63,000 (£46,000) to cover her daughter’s law school loans. The aspiring lawyer, who isn’t named in the reports, is currently studying for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT).

“I’ve had to go full-force with my OnlyFans to not only pay my bills, but to take really good care of my eldest,” Alonso told the website Daily Beast. “When she gets into law school, I want her to feel free to go to any school she wants.”

Alonso, who previously worked as stripper, now charges subscribers $4.55 (£3.29) a month to view her content, or $100 (£72) for a 20-minute call.

But Alonso doesn’t mind working hard for her daughter’s education. “I have an adult child that’s going to be going to law school,” she said. “I’m so excited to support her.”