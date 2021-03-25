Mum uses OnlyFans to fund daughter’s law degree
Pulls in £14k a month 🤳
A young mother has revealed how she signed up to OnlyFans to help fund her daughter through law school.
Marcela Alonso, from New York in the US, joined the popular subscription site back in 2017 and now rakes in a whopping $20,000 (£14,000) a month, according to reports.
Alonso initially joined the site, which sees creators earn money from users who subscribe to their content, as a way of generating a bit of extra income.
But when the pandemic hit, the platform became her main source of cash and she set her sights on earning $63,000 (£46,000) to cover her daughter’s law school loans. The aspiring lawyer, who isn’t named in the reports, is currently studying for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT).
“I’ve had to go full-force with my OnlyFans to not only pay my bills, but to take really good care of my eldest,” Alonso told the website Daily Beast. “When she gets into law school, I want her to feel free to go to any school she wants.”
Alonso, who previously worked as stripper, now charges subscribers $4.55 (£3.29) a month to view her content, or $100 (£72) for a 20-minute call.
But Alonso doesn’t mind working hard for her daughter’s education. “I have an adult child that’s going to be going to law school,” she said. “I’m so excited to support her.”
Lazy and dangerous
Am I the only one disgusted by the sudden push to encourage sex work as “liberating” ? Read the article about UOL giving tips on sex work to students in ROF and I was disgusted. We are teaching people to sell their bodies without even trying at all. Most will say it’s “liberating” blah blah but the fact is they were simply too lazy to bust a gut and decided to sell their bodies instead. Disgusting
Anonymous
“Bust a gut” is probably not the best use of terminology in this context.
ROFL
😀 😀 😀 😀 😀
Virtual John
What about when the sex workers get mad when a) the revenue stream drops off due to the (often accelerated) ravages of time and b) cannot usually secure more than minimum wage jobs due to lack of qualifications and a less-than-preferable work experience on their CV?
It’s oppressive to suggest there would be consequences to prostitution though, so I suggest we move along quietly.
Best of luck to contributing to the sex workers union pension plan.
Anon
It must be easy to make cash though. Click through to the woman this story is about which seems to prove the point.
Bridgette b
Too right. There is not excuse for a university student to go into sex work. If you have to resort to that then you’re obviously too lazy and did not try at all. Simple.