Debevoise boosts London junior lawyer pay to £143,700
NQ rises keep on coming
Debevoise & Plimpton‘s junior lawyers in London have been handed sizeable pay rises as US firms continue to splash the cash this side of the pond.
The New York headquartered outfit has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) associates from £134,800 to £143,700 — a rise of £8,900 or 7%.
More experienced associates have been handed fresh rises too. Those who qualified in 2020 receive an uplift of £10,600 to £145,400, while juniors with an additional year of experience under their belts now earn £152,500 — again an extra £10,600. Elsewhere, lawyers who qualified in 2014 will see their salaries increase by a hefty £17,800 to £248,300.
Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Debevoise offers around nine UK training contracts each year, with trainees earning a salary of £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two. It chalked up A*s for training and quality of work in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, as well as As for peer support, perks and partner approachability.
Debevoise isn’t the only firm upping pay. A host of US firms have thrown extra cash at their stateside talent in recent weeks, with many — Milbank, Simpson Thacher, Sidley Austin and Vinson & Elkins, to name few — dishing out the same (or similar) rises to their UK contingents.
After that that really isn’t too much at all. There is almost zero money in law. That is a London salary and to buy a decent townhouse in Kensington is going to cost you 8 figures these days. Even with salary increases it’d take decades.
Yeah, that is why I didn’t go in to law ultimately. I also need to spend quite a lot of money on custom trousers to accommodate my unusually large male member so I had to be on a 7 figure starting salary minimum.
You’ll certainly trigger people with that comment.
A career at these firms will certainly make you financially comfortable. Earning hundreds of thousands a year gives you a standard of living considerably higher than 99% of the population.
However, that’s not true wealth. Yes you’ll have a very nice flat in a desirable location, but it will still be the size of a shoe box. People on here seem to think a career at a big law firm means they’ll be driving around in lambos but I can guarantee virtually no lawyers driver those kind of cars because it’s not financially sensible.
Ultimately, you’ll never have to worry about money again but you will never be truly rich.
US associate
Making partner at a US firm and bringing in a couple of million a year for 15 or so years and you’ll certainly have Lambo money. Yes, you’re not going to be hedge fund rich but certainly a multi million pound house and Lambo (if that’s you’re sort of thing) rich. Of course, the percentage of lawyers who end up earning that money is small, but then again, how many people who go into finance end up earning more? I’d argue just as small a percentage.
Has it always been like that? Seems almost pointless to enter a career where most leave within 3-5 PQE to either downgrade or move to another profession.
The fact that a significant proportion of partners in the City are salaried is shocking. I can’t imagine being beasted for 2 decades to end up on 300k with a ‘Partner’ title.
Quite right, Tilly. Some don’t even bother qualifying, having done a 2 year TC.