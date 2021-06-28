Debevoise boosts London junior lawyer pay to £143,700

NQ rises keep on coming

Debevoise & Plimpton‘s junior lawyers in London have been handed sizeable pay rises as US firms continue to splash the cash this side of the pond.

The New York headquartered outfit has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) associates from £134,800 to £143,700 — a rise of £8,900 or 7%.

More experienced associates have been handed fresh rises too. Those who qualified in 2020 receive an uplift of £10,600 to £145,400, while juniors with an additional year of experience under their belts now earn £152,500 — again an extra £10,600. Elsewhere, lawyers who qualified in 2014 will see their salaries increase by a hefty £17,800 to £248,300.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Debevoise offers around nine UK training contracts each year, with trainees earning a salary of £50,000 in year one and £55,000 in year two. It chalked up A*s for training and quality of work in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, as well as As for peer support, perks and partner approachability.

Debevoise isn’t the only firm upping pay. A host of US firms have thrown extra cash at their stateside talent in recent weeks, with many — Milbank, Simpson Thacher, Sidley Austin and Vinson & Elkins, to name few — dishing out the same (or similar) rises to their UK contingents.