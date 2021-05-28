Work from home 50% of the time, Dechert tells lawyers

Simmons also allows staff to work remotely — but for 60%

Dechert has told lawyers and staff they can work from home for up to half of their time come autumn. The US-headquartered firm will also allow its lawyers to choose where and how they work.

The new model of working will apply from September, which is also when the firm plans to fully reopen most of its offices. From then on the model will be continually assessed.

An internal email from firm leaders Andy Levander and Henry Nassau read: “We believe a post-pandemic future work environment will involve our people spending at least half their time working in person together.”

They added: “At the same time, the future is flexible, and we trust you to choose where and how to work based on your needs, your family, your team and your clients, underpinned by our culture of exceptional client service and an understanding that each of us is responsible for contributing to the fabric and culture of the firm.”

Dechert has also encouraged its staff worldwide to get vaccinated ahead of the office reopening.

Simmons & Simmons, meanwhile, is to introduce a hybrid working scheme from September, allowing employees to work from home between two to three days a week, if their role allows.

The firm confirmed to Legal Cheek that it will permit staff to come into the office once a week should coronavirus restrictions be lifted come 21 June. This will be the case until September, when the new model will kick in.

City law firms are gradually beginning to put plans in place for the reopening of their offices and remote-working arrangements. Slaughter and May yesterday finalised its home-working plan, which includes the option for trainees to WFH up to one day a week.