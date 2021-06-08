News

Family barrister suspended following ‘offensive and unacceptable’ Royal baby tweet

By Thomas Connelly on
11

Joanna Toch apologises after ill-judged remark

A family law barrister who posted an “offensive” and “unacceptable” tweet following the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new baby has been suspended by the law firm she founded.

Joanna Toch has been suspended with immediate effect “pending an internal review”, Family Law Cafe (FLC) confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The Chancery Lane outfit said it considered the barrister’s comments to be “offensive, unacceptable and highly contradictory to the inclusive manner in which FLC has always and will continue to work with members of all communities in managing the challenges of matrimonial and family dispute”.

Toch’s suspension came after an ill-judged remark about the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new baby, Lilibet ‘Lily’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in a tweet posted on Sunday evening (screenshot below).

The experienced barrister, who founded Family Law Cafe in 2014, tweeted: “No Doria? Don’t black names matter?” Doria Ragland is the name of Markle’s mother.

A screenshot of Toch’s tweet

The tweet was in response to journalist Julie Burchill, who caused widespread anger and upset by posting: “What a missed opportunity. They could have called it Georgina Floydina!”

Burchill’s comment is in reference to George Floyd, whose murder in the US sparked mass Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

Toch later apologised for her post, tweeting:

“I am very sorry for the comment and what I saw as a joke. I’ve fought during my professional life against racism which is abhorrent. I’m not a judge and I have children of colour and I apologise unreservedly.”

The barrister’s Twitter account now appears to have been deleted.

Toch told Legal Cheek: “I confirm FLC have taken that step [the suspension] and I will work with the company in their investigation.”

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) previously issued guidance on how barristers should conduct themselves online, warning that comments designed to “demean or insult are likely to diminish public trust and confidence in the profession”.

11 Comments

Urgh

I’ve heard many similar shocking remarks from barristers at the expense of others at Inn events, within legal charities, at Xmas parties and during conversations at pubs around Temple.

No one finds such crass comments ‘cool’ or ‘funny’.

Yes – Toch would have been furious if a Twitter joke was made at her expense about being female, White or laughing about what she named her child.

Barry

I mean.. you are right she is a hypocrite, but being a hypocrite and not being funny shouldn’t be grounds for suspension. Otherwise we would have no barristers at all.

Anonymous

Does anyone actually find that offensive??

❄️❄️

Confused

Someone please explain how that is an offensive comment.

Barry

Our culture is one where if you are even seen to criticise certain protected individuals or groups, even if it was not your intent, and in fact no one is actually hurt or offended.. you must prostrate yourself and beg for forgiveness before the alter of wokery.

I have no sympathy though as the bar has gone all in on identity politics, perhaps if they would have not jumped on the bandwagon they would not now be feeling the sting. Just look at a copy of Counsel to see the virtue signalling that leads to this kind of idiocy and cancellation for inane comments.

Anon

It amazes just how many barristers and other professionals believe Twitter to be this safe space where they can air their (at times reprehensible) views without consequence. Racially charged jokes in any capacity is wrong, but on a public Twitter account with your real name, face and links to your place of business? Just staggeringly stupid really. Surely she must have suspected that on a left-leaning platform, such as Twitter, this was likely to provoke some controversy…

Just Anonymous

I don’t care whether this tweet is ‘offensive’. As Sedley LJ said in Redmond-Bate v DPP, “Freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having”.

What I care about is whether this tweet is racist.

I don’t think it is.

In my view, this tweet is insulting, but it is insulting Meghan and Harry as individuals, not black people generally.

The point is that Meghan and Harry see racism everywhere. They hold the view (as I understand it) that Western society is structurally racist.

All Toch was doing was turning the tables back on them and showing how easy it is to ‘play the same game’ to conclude that their own conduct is racist: ‘oh look, you’ve named your child only after your white relatives, not your black relatives’.

This isn’t a serious accusation that Harry and Meghan actually are racist. Rather, the accusation is that, by their own obsessive and unrealistic standards, they are guilty of the same thing they accuse society of. Put another way: ‘if you’re determined to see everything as racist, then we can find racism in your conduct too.’

What you make of that criticism is up to you. Some may agree with it, and consider that it exposes a genuine hypocrisy in Meghan and Harry’s philosophy. Some may disagree, and consider Toch’s tweet nothing more than a crass, rude and ill-judged remark, which completely fails to engage seriously with the relevant issues.

My view is that, whatever stance you take, we should be free, in a democratic society, to have this discussion fearlessly, without being cancelled or otherwise losing our professional careers.

Barron's

Can someone explain why the barrister’s remark was seen as unacceptable? I would’ve read it from a lefty/woke perspective, and it’s fine when you read it like that – you could well make the case that more diverse names are needed in the royal family.

The Georgina Floydina comment was obviously crass and insensitive, but the barrister didn’t make that one.

Barry

A wokist gets out woked by other wokists and makes a woke appology for not being sufficiently woke.

Remember kids, don’t mess around with woke.

Claire

Cancelled 😆 why say anything at all stupid woman ,shes probably now at her wits end and will get no sleep with the worry 😂😂😂 Good for her

Just sayin’

Without commenting on whether the tweet in question was “ok” or not, I would make the following general observation:

Satire and controversy is forbidden unless you’re powerful (and rich) enough to be immune from the consequences of being called out (The Inner Party) or have nothing to lose eg no job or professional body that can cancel you and housed at the expense of the state (The Proles).

Those professionals who stand to lose their jobs (and everything else) for making a joke or expressing a view that is not “correct” are the ones who are silenced. (The Outer Party).

Orwell predicted this. The Outer Party are the ones who have to be silenced because their dissent could change things.

The Proles are free to say what they like because they have no power.

