Hogan Lovells and Macfarlanes confirm new flexible working polices

Both offer 40% remote option

City law firm duo Hogan Lovells and Macfarlanes have gone public with their future working policies, as the profession continues to lay the foundations for a more flexible approach to lawyer life.

Hogan Lovells says it anticipates the “majority” of its UK lawyers and staff to spend at least 60% of the working week in the office by mid-September 2021, subject to the government’s roadmap and guidance.

The firm expects its trainees to be at their desks at least four days a week, with training principal Crispin Rapinet telling Legal Cheek:

“Given the nature of the trainee role, we believe that it is beneficial for the trainee population to attend the office more frequently. The training contract is a short period of time — just six months in each of four seats — when trainees are busy learning all the time in person and through osmosis. It is therefore really important that they are able to take full advantage of the opportunities and the support on offer.”

Meanwhile, Macfarlanes will permit all lawyers and staff to work from home two days a week “subject to individual circumstances”. For some roles, the firm added, “there will be limits to what agile working options are practical and specific arrangements are in place for those roles”.

A host of law firms have gone public with new flexible working polices in recent months.

Magic circle trio Clifford Chance, Freshfields and Linklaters opted for 50% remote options, while Slaughter and May confirmed 40%, with a 20% policy for trainees.

Others firms to take similar approaches include Baker McKenzie, Dechert, Eversheds Sutherland, Gowling WLG, Irwin Mitchell and Simmons & Simmons.