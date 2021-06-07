Linklaters looks to slash emissions by up to 70%

Magic circle player latest to up its green efforts 🍃

Linklaters has joined a growing list of City law firms to up their efforts to protect mother nature, with two new carbon reduction targets.

By 2023, the magic circle player is aiming to reduce its energy emissions by 70%, and its goods, services and travel emissions by 50%.

The reduction goals are “grounded in climate science”, Links says, and have received the seal of approval from the Science Based Targets initiative — a collaboration between several leading climate and science organisations, aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius.

Matt Sparkes, global head of sustainability at Linklaters, commented:

“Responsibility and sustainability are at the heart of how we operate as a business and it is important that we are accountable to this commitment. Our new science-based targets will underpin our climate ambition and action as we continue to identify new and innovative ways to reduce our emissions, including embracing learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic and shifts in behaviour. We believe that these represent leading targets for the sector and reflect our continued leadership in environmental management — both in operations and client service.”

The firm already appears to be on the right track, scoring an A for eco-friendliness in Legal Cheek‘s latest trainee and junior lawyer survey.

Sparkes added: “We know that there is much more to be done on a global scale and we are fully committed to playing our part in reducing the impact of climate change and driving sustainable growth.”

A number of City firms have issued new green goals, with Allen & Overy committing to a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and Herbert Smith Freehills targeting net-zero emissions by the same year.

Like Links, Freshfields is also looking to reduce its travel emissions but by 30% over the next five years.

Elsewhere, CMS is hoping to become carbon neutral by 2025.