Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Law firms Cooley and Clifford Chance offer UK staff fertility benefits for first time [Financial Times]

Hill Dickinson solicitor who exaggerated her earnings is struck off [The Times] (£)

British law can flourish once more now we have left the EU [The Telegraph]

Hillsborough law review considered, says justice minister [BBC]

UK report says Hong Kong security law used to ‘drastically curtail freedoms’ [Reuters]

Zahid Quraishi confirmed as America’s first Muslim federal judge [The Guardian]

Is adultery so wrong? What the divorce lawyer says about affairs [The Times] (£)

Kim Kardashian fails ‘baby bar’ law exam for a second time [The Independent]

Referees get new call to arms! The tweaks to the handball law seen for the first time at Euro 2020 are the most interesting of football’s recent law changes… and will arrive in the Premier League next season! [Daily Mail]

HERE WE CRO England v Croatia Wags, from law graduate and Shakira lookalike to stunning model with business skills and a pop star [The Sun]

“Imagine starting your TC online, getting no induction dinner or social budget, getting beasted nonstop while WFH, and then when they announce bonuses you have to figure out for yourself that you don’t even qualify for one because they literally don’t even mention trainees in the announcement. Hard to swallow tbh.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Legal Cheek virtual student events this week with Freshfields, DWF, Pinsent Masons, Gowling WLG, Hill Dickinson and ULaw [Apply to attend]