Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
British Lawyers Wear Wigs for a Pretty Noble Reason [Distractify]
David Gauke: ‘Global Britain’ needs new allies — starting with the EU [NewStatesman] (free, but registration required)
I Know It When I See It [Legal Feminist]
Cancelled, cleared, then fined — the price of free speech for a lawyer [Conservative Woman]
Why the new policing bill threatens our right to protest [Legal Cheek Journal]
The folly of diverging from the GDPR just because we can [The Law and Policy Blog]
Judicial Review of Policies — Clarification or Judicial Retreat? [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Never mind the… amendments… Here’s the Sex Pistols: Johnny Rotten was too far behind the beat [Civil Litigation Brief]
Business leaders must listen to staff concerns over office return [Scottish Legal News]
Living and working with cancer [The Law Society Gazette]
Twitter Is For Narcissists
Wow. I can’t believe Jon Holbrook has been ‘cancelled’ to the point where he can write freely everyday on Twitter, on websites like Conservative Women and thus we can all read his ‘enlightened’ opinions.
What a horrible thing it is to be punished and criticised for saying whatever you want as ‘free speech’! How will he ever cope with the restrictions on him imposed by ‘cancellation’?
Why can’t his ‘free speech’ and advocacy be directed towards saving lives or promoting people who really need help?
It makes me feel less sympathy for him, not more.
Just Anonymous
Jon Holbrook appears to have lost his professional career as a barrister, merely for articulating a perfectly reasonable political opinion regarding the Equality Act.
I agree that freedom of speech is not the same thing as freedom of criticism. People are free to dislike the political stance Jon Holbrook advocated. They are free to criticise him in response. They are free to personally dislike him for holding such a stance.
What they are not entitled to do is insist that he lose his professional career, merely because they are too emotionally incontinent to handle the stance he expressed.
Twitter Is For Narcissists
The only emotionally incontinent one is Holbrook.
For reasons known only unto him, he wants to make his opinion on the style of a Black woman’s hair the hill he is willing to die on.
His repeated insistence that the whole world is wrong and must rally around to save him from criticism is what is jeopardising his legal career – not his opinions on the Equality Act.
Those political opinions may cause many observers to dislike him even more, in addition to his insistence that HE is somehow a victim.
But he willingly signed up to a professional that requires members to treat people with respect.
You are in fact not ‘free’ as a barrister to say absolutely anything you feel like about anyone in the name of ‘free speech’. Your professional regulator has every right to judge your competence to work with clients on that basis.
As they say, ‘If you don’t like the way we do things here, you can leave.’
Just Anonymous
Your response misses the point.
Hollbrook is subject to a professional regulator and that regulator has passed judgment on his tweets. These basic facts aren’t in dispute.
The point is that the regulator (correctly) concluded that the Equality Act tweets (most particularly, the ‘stroppy teenager’ one that sparked the controversy) did not constiture professional misconduct and (to use your terminology) did not constitute a failure to treat people with respect.
Bluch
He was commenting on the problems with the legislation. The hair point was the specific example that provided the context. If you think this is about a “Black woman’s hair” then no doubt you are part of the ghastly cancel culture movement that pushes a single ideology, attacks those with different views using strawman arguments, and then seeks to attack and silence those expressing those views.
I suppose you don’t like “strawman”, as it might offend those that are not men and also it is quite grassist…