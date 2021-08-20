Dentons London NQ lawyer pay hits £80k
Dentons has increased newly qualified (NQ) solicitor rates in the London office by roughly 7%.
NQs previously on £75,000 now earn “circa £80,000” upon qualification. This is the same level of pay as their opposite numbers over at Osborne Clarke (£80k) and more than Squire Patton Boggs (£78k) and Fieldfisher (£77k) pay their junior talent.
First year trainees at Dentons, meanwhile, have received pay boosts of 2% to £45,000, while those a year ahead now earn £50,000, a rise of 4%.
Law firms across the City have bumped junior lawyer salaries in recent months, including Addleshaw Goddard, HFW and Taylor Wessing. Find out what all the leading law firms pay their junior ranks on Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List.
Has anyone ever said something positive about Dentons? Literally only heard nightmare stories about it. McDonalds firm.
Identity crisis. Keen to be “big” in everything but devoid of the specialist reputation more prestigious firms have (HSF litigation, NRF projects etc). Still a good firm in lots of areas and a decent place to start your career but losing out on profitability/growth metrics when compared with other firms.
Also notable that they have basically forced their Aberdeen and Watford offices to work from home. Worst of all, the firm introduced salary cuts of 10-35% for some non-partner fee earners in their real estate team by forcing them to work remotely, all the while partners received no reduction in remuneration.
Trainee pay packet is good so can’t see why you wouldn’t want to train at Dentons