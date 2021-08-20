News

Dentons London NQ lawyer pay hits £80k

By Aishah Hussain on
22

Trainees handed rises

Dentons has increased newly qualified (NQ) solicitor rates in the London office by roughly 7%.

NQs previously on £75,000 now earn “circa £80,000” upon qualification. This is the same level of pay as their opposite numbers over at Osborne Clarke (£80k) and more than Squire Patton Boggs (£78k) and Fieldfisher (£77k) pay their junior talent.

Secure your place: The September 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair

First year trainees at Dentons, meanwhile, have received pay boosts of 2% to £45,000, while those a year ahead now earn £50,000, a rise of 4%.

Law firms across the City have bumped junior lawyer salaries in recent months, including Addleshaw Goddard, HFW and Taylor Wessing. Find out what all the leading law firms pay their junior ranks on Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List.

22 Comments

Anon

Has anyone ever said something positive about Dentons? Literally only heard nightmare stories about it. McDonalds firm.

Reply Report comment
(30)(33)

Anon

Identity crisis. Keen to be “big” in everything but devoid of the specialist reputation more prestigious firms have (HSF litigation, NRF projects etc). Still a good firm in lots of areas and a decent place to start your career but losing out on profitability/growth metrics when compared with other firms.

Also notable that they have basically forced their Aberdeen and Watford offices to work from home. Worst of all, the firm introduced salary cuts of 10-35% for some non-partner fee earners in their real estate team by forcing them to work remotely, all the while partners received no reduction in remuneration.

Reply Report comment
(16)(0)

Okay

Trainee pay packet is good so can’t see why you wouldn’t want to train at Dentons

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Anon

But you exclude so many firm’s NQ salaries on your Most List!

Reply Report comment
(1)(9)

Anonymous

Not anyone that matters

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Gh

Goodwin…Fried Frank…Simpson

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

Anonymous

Fair point, it might help people narrow down which firms they’ll get rejected by.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

wow

Fried Frank sounds like a budget version of KFC

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Sausage House

Lmao and its about as important/noteworthy in the City as well.

Denton$

About time

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

KIRKLAND DEAL MASCHINE

😂😂😂

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Dentons 2022 qualifier

About time – I’ve been pissed off all summer seeing lesser firms increasing their salaries

Reply Report comment
(10)(11)

Freshfields trainee

Great, we only earn £1k more than a Dentons trainee over the course of our TCs. We are seriously lagging behind the market and there are absolutely zero rumours of any increases any time soon.

Reply Report comment
(25)(10)

anon

Dentons and Addleshaw Goddard are in an odd spot – their London offices were very susceptible to the disruptions caused recently by COVID and major disruptions before that (e.g. immediate market wobble following Brexit). They wasted no time in culling lawyers when it looked like partner distributions would take a big hit. Real Estate and Construction/Projects teams were hit especially hard.

Now, they’re forced to play catch up in the City salary war otherwise risk fee earners flat out refusing to burn the midnight oil. It seems to me this presents even less job security to FEs, as the slightest blip in the market (and there will be many more) and they will move even more quickly to ditch the lowest profit margin teams.

I know there are a lot of soon-to-be-NQs looking at £65-75K in Sept at mid-tier firms that work across from Dentons and AG, and have been approached to interview with these firms. I would be cautious.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

Will be interested to see how much bunching goes on further up the chain

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Realist

Addleshaws have just moved to £82k at NQ level, in keeping with the ‘Shed, CMS, etc.

If you’re in the right teams at AG (PE and Lev Fin and Employment/Regulatory on a good day), you can move to a top City or US firm. But otherwise their model is essentially offering a pound-shop alternative to proper City firms for FTSE 100 clients and less exciting work for retail banks. Profitability is on the up, so it’s working, albeit with a chorus of disgruntled associates doing upper mid market hours for lower mid market pay.

Dentons’ ‘build it and they will come’ model relies on a low-profit margin (which leaves little wriggle room in choppy times) and a business plan inspired by a man building a baseball stadium for ghosts. Aside from a couple of teams doing genuinely very good work (DCM/Structured Finance stuff and some of the TMT stuff (albeit for a legacy banking sector client base), there’s little to be excited by and the remuneration levels, once akin to DLA and other upper-mid firms, is now reflective of where they sit

Reply Report comment
(8)(8)

Anon69

Not really, Dentons have moved ahead of CMS, Eversheds, AG in trainee salary, its true that the NQ salary gap between Dentons and DLA has widened but at the end of the day they both serve the mid market.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anononon

Decent firm paying its fee earners their due worth.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon1321

Is it easy to move to a Big Law US firm from this shop?

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Gh

Yes – from Dentons’ PE, LevFin, Restructuring or Funds teams.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

KIRKS 5PQE DEAL MONSTER

Keep dreaming bro 😂

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

PEP

Too little too late tbh, almost half their NQs fled the nest this year

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories