Dentons London NQ lawyer pay hits £80k

Trainees handed rises

Dentons has increased newly qualified (NQ) solicitor rates in the London office by roughly 7%.

NQs previously on £75,000 now earn “circa £80,000” upon qualification. This is the same level of pay as their opposite numbers over at Osborne Clarke (£80k) and more than Squire Patton Boggs (£78k) and Fieldfisher (£77k) pay their junior talent.

First year trainees at Dentons, meanwhile, have received pay boosts of 2% to £45,000, while those a year ahead now earn £50,000, a rise of 4%.

Law firms across the City have bumped junior lawyer salaries in recent months, including Addleshaw Goddard, HFW and Taylor Wessing. Find out what all the leading law firms pay their junior ranks on Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List.