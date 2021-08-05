News

Gibson Dunn hikes London junior lawyer salaries to £145k

18

Covington raises NQ rates to £128k

Two more US law firms in London have opened their wallets and splashed cash at their junior lawyers.

Gibson Dunn has raised newly qualified (NQ) solicitor pay to £145,000, up 16% from £125,000, according to an email seen by Legal Cheek. There are further increases of between 15-18% to each of the other class year rates.

In the email sent to lawyers announcing the raises, Penny Madden, co-parter-in-charge of the London office, thanked them for their “hard work over the past challenging year — we really appreciate your dedication and great contribution”.

Gibson Dunn didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Covington & Burling, meanwhile, hiked NQ pay in London to £128,000, up 7% from £120,000. The firm also raised associate rates in London to a maximum of £225,000.

Covington last upped NQ lawyer pay in London back in 2019 from £100k to £120k.

The latest raises from both firms sit above those offered by the magic circle, which now pay NQs a base salary of £100k (though Allen & Overy‘s includes a £10k sign-on bonus), but below other US law firms in London. Our Firms Most List shows Vinson & Elkins and Skadden pay market-topping and non-dollar-pegged sums of £153,400 and £150,000, respectively.

Just last week, Goodwin raised London NQ pay for the second time this year to £147,000, matching moves made by a number of US firms.

18 Comments

Covington

Whats the point increasing to 128k?

K&E powerhouse

It’s a clear signal that Covington is a second-rate shop unable to compete in London with the big boys.

James

This site has turned into an updates centre for salary, retention rates and trainees who made a error in a panic and got struck off

Anon

Goodwin rate is £148,500

REPEAT AFTER ME

P H A T

W H A C C C C

B A B Y

Not an Economist

What do they even do in London lol

This is some Phat Whack

Now it’s becoming a question of which firm is going to pay these third year trainees £200k first …

Curious

So Skadden boosted again? You did a story a couple of weeks ago saying they raised to £144.

MC 3 PQE

The fact that MC partners are making more than ever, and associates are working more than ever, but associate pay has not increased beyond 2019 rates is very questionable.

lol

I got a 25% pay rise this year (CC SA), think you’re at the wrong MC firm.

MC 3 PQE

What, so you’re earning around the same as a US firm NQ?

Point still stands.

MC final seat trainee

The fact that so many US firms are now paying £145k is quite staggering. Back when I was a student deciding between firms in 2015-16, my MC firm paid something like £65-70k to NQs. It’s a little crazy to think I now have several options to earn over double what I had signed up to. Whether I would want to join one of these firms or even get in is another question, but it’s still an option. I wonder how the latest NQ rates will impact on students’ decision making, even though it’ll take years for them to get to the NQ point.

Uni TC Holder

It’s an interseting point. I’m choosing between TCs right now and can’t help but be influenced by the fact that one is paying £10k more (plus potentially better bonuses), even though I prefer the slightly less well-paying one…

Anon

If it’s only £10k more go with the firm you prefer, defintiely. It might not seem like it now, but £10k after taxes honestly won’t feel much different but you will likely to work longer hours and be in a less friendly culture if you choose the slightly higher payer option (based on what you’ve said about preferring the other).

Anon

If it helps, I think it’s usually a safe bet to pick whichever has the best reputation/diversity of good practice areas.
Eg if a choice between somewhere like Vinson & Elkins, Akin Gump etc and a MC/Hogan/HSF, I would still probably choose the English firm.
Whereas if the choice is between an established US firm with international rep (eg Latham) and those, I’d lean more towards the US firm.

Overall it may seem like a massive decision, but for the most part all firms are more similar than they are different anyway.

Get with the programme

Can we expect Baker McKenzie to raise NQ rates soon? They’re not at 100k yet and HL is now ahead of them

Topkek

Lmao Baker McDonalds won’t do jack 🍔🍟

Anon

When looking at firms in 2018-2019 the salary differential certainly made a difference for me. It’s not simply the prospect of earning more, but the idea that you will be trusted more than NQs at other firms and that these firms are doing very well for themselves. How much truth there is to that statement I do not know, and of course hours/expectations are also a factor in the salary gap.

For people looking at firms I would suggest avoiding making decisions based on money. Far more important factors are the intake size, practice areas, culture, training offered, office size, market presence, etc. Consider what may be best suited for you and move on from there.

