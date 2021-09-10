Charles Russell keeps 25 of 26 NQ solicitors

96%

Charles Russell Speechlys has recorded an impressive autumn retention score of 96%, with 25 of its 26 final seat trainees committing their futures to the firm. The outfit made 25 offers.

Fifteen new recruits will be based in London, five in Guilford, three in Cheltenham and two in Bahrain. Departmental destinations include commercial, corporate, family, real estate, immigration, and tax, trusts and successions.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows NQs in London earn a salary of £68,000, up from a year two rate of £43,000.

Lesley O’Leary, chief operating officer, commented:

“We are delighted to have these 25 newly qualified lawyers join our firm. The last year has, more than ever, drawn on their ability to adapt to client needs, show technical skill and emotional intelligence, and a desire to deliver exceptionally high levels of service. This makes them a vital part of our future firm.”

She continued: “We hope that our retention rate demonstrates that we can offer trainees a challenging, rewarding and a supportive environment, as well as the opportunity to work with some fantastic clients and fulfilling work. Congratulations to the class of 2021!”

This time last year Charles Russell retained 19 of its 26 final seat trainees, with two on fixed-term deals.