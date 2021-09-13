Hogan Lovells posts 92% trainee retention rate

One NQ on fixed term deal

International law firm Hogan Lovells has posted its autumn 2021 trainee retention rate.

The outfit is keeping 24 of its 26 newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, with one on a fixed-term contract. It made 24 offers.

This hands HL — which recently upped junior lawyer base pay to £100,000 — a retention score of 92% or 88%, depending on how you interpret the figures.

The litigation, arbitration and employment team gains ten new recruits, six are bound for corporate, while finance and global regulatory receive three NQs apiece. The remaining two rookies join the firm’s intellectual property, media and technology group. Twenty-three qualify into the firm’s London office and one into Birmingham.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows HL offers around 50 training contracts each year (split across two intakes), with trainees earning a salary of £47,500 in year one, rising to £52,500 in year two.

Elsewhere in retention news, HFW is keeping nine of its 11 final-seat trainees (82%), all on permenant deals. Seven will be based in London, while the remaining juniors are bound for Geneva and Piraeus.

Meanwhile, DWF and Walker Morris confirmed scores of 89% (32 out of 36) and 77% (10 out of 13) respectively.