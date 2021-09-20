Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

More UK law firms forge links with litigation funders [Financial Times] (£)

Oxbridge student groups to be exempt from free speech law [The Guardian]

Magistrate rapped after she called barrister huffy when she was mistaken for defendant [Evening Standard]

Priti Patel’s department casts doubt on new Channel migrants law [The Times] (£)

Prince Andrew is being failed by his legal team’s strategy, fear courtiers [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Alex Murdaugh: Hot shot lawyer turns himself in for ‘hit man suicide’ plot [BBC]

MP proposes law to stop employers hiding behind gagging orders [The Guardian]

Earth’s lawyer: Barrister’s dream to make ecocide a crime may soon be coming true [The Sunday Post]

New law will ban restaurants taking their waiters’ tips after 6 YEARS of Tory delays [Mirror]

Farrah Abraham Looking at Law Schools After Harvard Beef, Including Yale [TMZ]

“I don’t care what anyone says but in today’s day and age there is no reason a grown middle aged man should be shouting at trainees regardless of mistakes being made.” [Legal Cheek comments]

