Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
More UK law firms forge links with litigation funders [Financial Times] (£)
Oxbridge student groups to be exempt from free speech law [The Guardian]
Magistrate rapped after she called barrister huffy when she was mistaken for defendant [Evening Standard]
Priti Patel’s department casts doubt on new Channel migrants law [The Times] (£)
Prince Andrew is being failed by his legal team’s strategy, fear courtiers [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)
Alex Murdaugh: Hot shot lawyer turns himself in for ‘hit man suicide’ plot [BBC]
MP proposes law to stop employers hiding behind gagging orders [The Guardian]
Earth’s lawyer: Barrister’s dream to make ecocide a crime may soon be coming true [The Sunday Post]
New law will ban restaurants taking their waiters’ tips after 6 YEARS of Tory delays [Mirror]
Farrah Abraham Looking at Law Schools After Harvard Beef, Including Yale [TMZ]
“I don’t care what anyone says but in today’s day and age there is no reason a grown middle aged man should be shouting at trainees regardless of mistakes being made.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Legal Cheek virtual student events THIS WEEK with Norton Rose Fulbright, Linklaters and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner [Apply to attend]
The Legal Cheek October 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair [Secure your place]
For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event infoSign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Join the conversation