Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Whole life orders: What is the sentence given to criminals who will never be released? [Independent]
Why did it take so long for R Kelly’s victims to get justice? [NewStatesman] (free, but registration required)
What ‘pro bono’ means, what ‘pro bono’ does not mean, and what ‘pro bono’ will not solve [The Law and Policy Blog]
Chasing a Slice of the UK Banking Sector: JPMorgan’s ‘Chase’ [According To A Law Student]
Voter ID and the Elections Bill 2021: Legislative Manipulation of Democratic Procedure and the Limits of Judicial Review [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Email: the worst form of communication yet devised by humankind? [Prospect Magazine]
Leaving cryptocurrency in your will [Scottish Legal News]
Labour’s pro bono plan confirms they won’t fund the justice system either [Law Society Gazette]
