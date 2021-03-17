SQE training provider reveals £6k online prep course

Law Training Centre’s combined cost with exam fees is just over £10k

An online legal training provider has revealed the costs of its Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) prep courses, offering both SQE1 and SQE2 for just over £6,000.

The Law Training Centre (LTC) announced its arrival on the SQE scene earlier this year, with fees for part one starting from £2,890.

The Centre has now confirmed an SQE2 prep price tag from £3,390. When combined with the fees to sit both exams — set by the regulator at £3,980 — the total prep cost comes in at little over £10,000. This is around £7,000 cheaper than the most expensive Legal Practice Course (LPC) on the market, which is priced at just over £17,000.

LTC says its SQE2 courses will provide all students with direct tutor support, unlimited attendance at workshops, a personal ‘academic coach’ as well as a personalised study plan. It has also partnered with Oxford University Press (OUP) to give students access to legal textbooks.

The provider is also offering a £450 discount for both SQE1 and 2 to those who sign-up early, as well as further fee reductions for those who have already completed the LPC (£150) and/or LTC alumni (£100).

Dino Dullabh, co-founder and director at LTC, commented: “This is an incredibly exciting time for students as the face of legal education in England and Wales goes through one of its greatest shake-ups in modern times. The assessments for SQE2 mark a key shift in the way individuals will qualify as a solicitor. Assessments will test both practical legal knowledge and skills — covering advocacy, client interviewing, legal research, legal writing, legal drafting and case and matter analysis.”

Dullabh added: “Our SQE courses give aspiring solicitors the choice, flexibility, tools and expert support they need to achieve their goals, whilst also working around their work and home commitments.”

A number of training providers have gone public with their SQE fees.

BARBRI is offering a £6,000 prep course, with SQE1 and SQE2 each costing £2,999, while QLTS School has created three online course packages, with the lowest priced coming in at £1,490 for part one and £1,590 for part two.

More recently, The College of Legal Practice unveiled an online prep course package priced at £4,100. The University of Law, meanwhile, has launched a range of SQE-focused courses starting from £500 for a short SQE1 revision course through to a full LLM with built-in super-exam prep costing up to £16,500.

BPP University, City and Nottingham Law School have revealed details of their SQE plans but are yet to confirm fees.