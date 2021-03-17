SQE training provider reveals £6k online prep course
Law Training Centre’s combined cost with exam fees is just over £10k
An online legal training provider has revealed the costs of its Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) prep courses, offering both SQE1 and SQE2 for just over £6,000.
The Law Training Centre (LTC) announced its arrival on the SQE scene earlier this year, with fees for part one starting from £2,890.
The Centre has now confirmed an SQE2 prep price tag from £3,390. When combined with the fees to sit both exams — set by the regulator at £3,980 — the total prep cost comes in at little over £10,000. This is around £7,000 cheaper than the most expensive Legal Practice Course (LPC) on the market, which is priced at just over £17,000.
LTC says its SQE2 courses will provide all students with direct tutor support, unlimited attendance at workshops, a personal ‘academic coach’ as well as a personalised study plan. It has also partnered with Oxford University Press (OUP) to give students access to legal textbooks.
The provider is also offering a £450 discount for both SQE1 and 2 to those who sign-up early, as well as further fee reductions for those who have already completed the LPC (£150) and/or LTC alumni (£100).
Dino Dullabh, co-founder and director at LTC, commented: “This is an incredibly exciting time for students as the face of legal education in England and Wales goes through one of its greatest shake-ups in modern times. The assessments for SQE2 mark a key shift in the way individuals will qualify as a solicitor. Assessments will test both practical legal knowledge and skills — covering advocacy, client interviewing, legal research, legal writing, legal drafting and case and matter analysis.”
Dullabh added: “Our SQE courses give aspiring solicitors the choice, flexibility, tools and expert support they need to achieve their goals, whilst also working around their work and home commitments.”
A number of training providers have gone public with their SQE fees.
BARBRI is offering a £6,000 prep course, with SQE1 and SQE2 each costing £2,999, while QLTS School has created three online course packages, with the lowest priced coming in at £1,490 for part one and £1,590 for part two.
More recently, The College of Legal Practice unveiled an online prep course package priced at £4,100. The University of Law, meanwhile, has launched a range of SQE-focused courses starting from £500 for a short SQE1 revision course through to a full LLM with built-in super-exam prep costing up to £16,500.
BPP University, City and Nottingham Law School have revealed details of their SQE plans but are yet to confirm fees.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Name
“the total prep cost comes in at little over £10,000. This is around £7,000 cheaper than the most expensive Legal Practice Course (LPC) on the market, which is priced at just over £17,000.”
Why are you comparing it to the most expensive LPC course (probably in London), rather than the national average cost for the LPC?