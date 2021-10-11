Top City firms join forces to launch legal ops grad scheme

Intensive four-week course designed in partnership with ULaw

A group of leading City law firms have come together to launch a new graduate programme that aims to “accelerate the pipeline” of junior talent in legal operations.

The new offering will see graduates from the legal ops teams of CMS, Dentons, Herbert Smith Freehills, Linklaters, Norton Rose Fulbright and Slaughter and May complete an intensive four-week course covering topics including automation, legal tech and project management.

Firm members from related teams may also be invited to undertake elements of the new programme, which will feature case studies and collaboration projects as part of a series of regular workshops.

The programme, commencing in January 2022, has been created in partnership with the University of Law (ULaw) and consultancy Positive Pricing.

Jim Moser, director of professional development at ULaw, commented: “This course is truly unique in the training and development of legal operations professionals and will be a fantastic launchpad for talented individuals from different backgrounds to contribute directly to the business of the Consortium firms with the high level of understanding and relevant core skills needed to work in a fast-paced City law firm environment.”

A growing number of City firms have created legal tech training schemes as they look to attract top graduate talent — who don’t wish to qualify as lawyers — through their doors.

Last week Eversheds launched a graduate programme which sees tech-savvy graduates work on legal applications within the firm’s legal service design team. Addleshaw Goddard and Macfarlanes both launched similar schemes earlier this year.