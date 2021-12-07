7 Christmas movie characters as the people you meet at law school

We all know and love these Christmas classics, but how many of these law students do you know and love?

Law school could well be its own movie — you start not really knowing what you’re getting yourself into but you buckle yourself in and hope for the best time.

With the return of classic Christmas movies to our television screens, how many of these characters do you recognise in your law school?

1. Kevin McCallister, Home Alone

When you met Kevin, you weren’t too sure that they’d be able to cope with law school. They’re a lot of fun and you’d definitely invite them out any time but they didn’t exactly seem to understand that law school isn’t exactly all fun and games. As you get to know them, you realise that they have an uncanny ability to thrive under pressure and end up with surprisingly great results.

2. Prime Minister, Love Actually

The Prime Minister is the smooth talking, charming law student who always seems to know how to answer any question with ease. Perpetually unruffled, they’ve already landed their TC (which probably explains why they’re so calm).

3. Buddy Hobbs, Elf

Buddy is our go-to class clown and they’re definitely the one you can count on to keep things light. Still, you don’t really want to do a group project with them because they just seem like a big kid who somehow landed in law school.

4. Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol

While you and your course mates might decide to go to a social or two or even just down to the pub, you definitely won’t see Ebenezer Scrooge there. Scrooge is too busy looking for the next reading list or reserving their seat in the front row of the lecture hall. Any invites to go do something fun will definitely be met with a “bah humbug” from them.

5. Mr and Mrs McCallister, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Much like the parents in the second instalment of the Home Alone series, you are surprised by just how forgetful these students are despite making it through another year. You will see them at the start and end of the year, but no-one really seems to see them at any lectures or seminars throughout the year. Somehow, they get away with it though and finish with a decent grade.

6. Cindy-Lou Who, How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The ultimate law school sweetheart. Cindy-Lou is always willing to send over a copy of their notes to anyone who asks (even if it’s the first time you’ve talked to them). They plan on making the world a better place using the law, and you actually believe in them.

7. Mrs Weasley, The Harry Potter Series

They are the personal tutor at law school that everyone wants as their surrogate mum. They will take you under their wing and will happily help you sort through your personal problems too. But Mrs Weasley can be tough too, and won’t hesitate to tell anyone off if they’ve stepped over the line.

As you settle in to enjoy these classics this Christmas, let us know in the comments below which other characters remind you of your law school course mates.