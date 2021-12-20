Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Legal aid: Review calls for £135m funding to stem courts crisis [BBC]

‘Lockstep’ falls out of step with modern law firms [Financial Times] (£)

Judge who accused Stonewall of misrepresenting the law set to help oversee equalities watchdog [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Hussain Chaudhry: Teenagers convicted of killing law student in designer coat robbery [Evening Standard]

Two deny stabbing Warwick Law student during Sherbourne halls attack [The Tab]

Clients left in legal limbo after website allowing direct hire of barristers goes into liquidation [iNews]

E-scooter warning: Celebrity lawyer demands new rules on scurge of UK pavements [Daily Express]

Barrister spared jail over drink drive crash thanks to memory lapses [Evening Standard]

JUST LIKE DAD Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo with late lawyer father Robert Sr after she passes the baby bar exam on fourth try [The Sun]

Dublin solicitor becomes Irish TikTok sensation as he tells workers their rights and entitlements [Dublin Live]

“[P]artner profits rely on a constant turnover of hard working, high billing ‘grinders’, fewer senior associate ‘minders’, and a select few partner ‘finders’. Consequently, the firm doesn’t care if you burn out: it’s a pyramid anyway, so they need to eliminate you.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Legal Cheek virtual student careers and commercial awareness event with Travers Smith in the New Year [Apply to attend]