Revealed: Best law firms for legal tech 2022

How tech savvy are your favourite firms?

From ‘life-changing’ bundling tools to automated contracts, law firms are using tech in a number of ways to boost efficiencies and enhance their client offering. So, for those of you wondering how tech savvy your favourite firms are — look no further! Legal Cheek’s annual Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey reveals which firms have the best legal tech.

‘How advanced is your firm’s legal tech?’ is the question we put to trainees and junior lawyers from over 100 of the nation’s leading law firms. Rookies could rate their firm from 1, being ‘very basic’, to 10, being ‘very advanced’.

We’ve crunched the numbers and can reveal that 15 firms made it to the shortlist, scoring an A* for legal tech. Below are the 15 firms listed in alphabetical order:

Best law firms for legal tech 2022

Addleshaw Goddard

Allen & Overy

Ashurst

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

CMS

Clifford Chance

DLA Piper

DWF Group Plc

Osborne Clarke

Pinsent Masons

Reed Smith

Simmons & Simmons

TLT

Travers Smith

Womble Bond Dickinson

As part of the survey each year we give trainees and junior lawyers the opportunity to expand on their scores by submitting anonymous comments. We received hundreds of comments sharing how firms are harnessing legal tech — from automating certain processes to encouraging trainees to think of tech solutions. Here are a select few comments about some of the shortlisted firms:

How advanced is your firm’s legal tech?

“There is active encouragement to engage with legal technology and further developments in the pipeline. Everyone is encouraged to come up with ideas to solve problems.”

“Sometimes I have to be reminded that some of the tools we use which are just a normal part of my working life are miles ahead of other firms!”

“Bundling tools are life-changing!”

“HighQ collaboration platforms, automated contracts, DocuSign expertise have all enhanced the efficiency of my work.”

“Innovation is a big thing at the firm, they really value progressing legal tech solutions. It’s more applicable to some practice areas than others. For example, litigation uses lots of legal tech for document review, which makes the trainee role much easier. The firm is also keen for trainees to get involved with legal tech if it’s of interest.”

“The firm provides great innovative products to our clients that address their needs. Internally we are encouraged to look at how we can use the tools at our disposal more efficiently or try different ways of working.”

The winning law firm in this category will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2022, sponsored by BARBRI, on Thursday 24 March 2022.